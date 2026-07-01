‘Fourth of July Furnace’ Set to Blast South Carolina

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina is set to be fully enveloped by a massive “heat dome” over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with temperatures in the Palmetto State pushing into triple digits starting Friday (July 3, 2026) and lingering at abnormally elevated levels into the coming week.

The so-called “Fourth of July Furnace” is set to blast more than 75 million Americans with temperatures ranging anywhere from 10-20 °F above average over the coming week. Triple-digit heat indexes are already creeping into the Palmetto Upstate, according to the Greenville-Spartanburg branch of the National Weather Service (NWS).

Meanwhile, the national weather agency is issuing dire warnings regarding the coming wave of hot weather.

“A highly amplified upper-level ridge over central and eastern U.S. will bring a dangerous heatwave through the weekend,” NWS forecasters warned. “Highs will reach the mid- to upper 90s, with numerous locations exceeding 100 degrees.”

“This is no ordinary heat,” the agency added on X. “Several all-time heat records are likely to be broken across the Eastern U.S. this weekend, with triple-digit heat up and down the East Coast.”

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“It’s Summer, it’s Hot.” We hear ya, but this is no ordinary heat. Several all-time heat records are likely to be broken across the Eastern U.S. this weekend, with triple-digit heat up and down the East Coast. Stay hydrated, have a cooling plan and #StayCoolforthe4th pic.twitter.com/fnoZT1NPRw — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 1, 2026

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Officials with the S.C. Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) are urging South Carolinians to stay indoors as much as possible – and to stay hydrated wherever they go.

“If you can’t remember the last time you drank water, this is your sign to grab a sip,” the agency noted on X. “Keep a water bottle nearby, especially when spending time outdoors.”

For those of you unhip to this particular meteorological phenomena, a “heat dome” is an exceedingly warm air mass which develops during dry, summer months when areas of high pressure block warm air at lower elevations from rising, thus “trapping the warm air as if it were in a dome,” according to Heat.gov.

“One of the most famous recent heat domes took place in the Pacific Northwest in 2021, which broke temperature records for the region and led to over 1,000 heat-related emergency department visits,” the site noted.

Heat domes are different from “heat waves,” which are defined as extended periods of abnormally hot weather. Because the abnormally elevated temperatures forecast for South Carolina over the holiday weekend will last more than two full days, the upcoming heat dome event also qualifies as a heat wave.

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Beyond individual health concerns, the societal impacts associated with prolonged extreme heat are also worth keeping tabs on.

“High heat can deteriorate and buckle pavement, warp or buckle railway tracks, and exceed aircraft operational limits,” Heat.gov noted. “Electricity usage increases as air conditioning and refrigeration units in homes and offices work harder to keep it cooler indoors. Transmission capacity across electric lines is reduced during high temperatures, further straining the electrical grid. Water resources are also strained as conventional power plants require large quantities of water for cooling, people increase water consumption to stay hydrated and cool, and crops require increased water intake.”

High heat can have adverse impacts on crop production, “leading to a smaller supply and/or increased cost to farmers and consumers.” Any such impacts in South Carolina would obviously be terrible news for Palmetto State farmers – who are already struggling to cope with a pernicious array of market conditions.

To track the status of the heat dome’s impact across our nation, NWS has you covered with its heat risk map. Also, stay up to speed on the latest weather conditions from your local NWS branch. For most of you in our primary readership area, follow Charleston, Columbia, Greenville-Spartanburg and Wilmington (NC).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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