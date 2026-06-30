FITSForum: Communities Should Give Police Necessary Tools to Keep Families Safe

“Law enforcement needs tools that match the speed and mobility of the people they are trying to stop…”

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by KYLE JOHNSON

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Public safety is one of the most basic responsibilities of government. Before anything else, families deserve to know that when they go to church, drop their kids off at school, open their small business, or drive through their neighborhood, local law enforcement has the tools necessary to keep them safe.

That is why communities across South Carolina should take a serious look at expanding the use of license plate recognition technology.

A recent report on public safety technology in Irmo highlighted exactly the kind of conversation more towns and cities ought to be having. Irmo already uses license plate readers at key points throughout town, and local leaders are considering whether additional cameras and drone technology could help police respond faster, solve crimes more efficiently, and better protect both officers and residents.

That is not “Big Brother.” That is common sense.

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License plate readers are not facial recognition. They are not listening devices. They do not peer into homes or track what people are saying or doing in private. They read license plates on vehicles traveling on public roads and alert law enforcement when a vehicle is connected to a stolen car, a wanted suspect, a missing person, or another serious public safety matter.

For law-abiding citizens, that should not be controversial. For criminals moving stolen vehicles, fleeing from law enforcement, or crossing town lines after committing a crime, it should be a problem.

South Carolina is growing quickly. With that growth comes more traffic, more development, and unfortunately, more pressure on police departments that are already being asked to do more with limited manpower. Technology will never replace officers on the street, but it can help them work smarter and respond faster.

When a stolen vehicle enters a community, an officer cannot be everywhere at once. A license plate reader can provide an immediate alert. When a suspect vehicle tied to a violent crime passes through town, police should not have to rely on luck or a delayed eyewitness report. They should have real-time information that helps them act before another crime occurs.

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This technology is especially valuable in communities like Irmo and across the Midlands, where criminals do not respect municipal boundaries. A vehicle involved in a crime in Columbia can pass through Irmo, Lexington, or Chapin in minutes. Law enforcement needs tools that match the speed and mobility of the people they are trying to stop.

Conservatives have long understood that public safety matters. We support law enforcement, we believe in accountability, and we believe government should focus on core responsibilities. Keeping families safe is one of those responsibilities.

At the same time, conservatives should also insist that technology be used responsibly. Local governments should have clear policies on data retention, access, audits, and appropriate use. The public should know that these systems are focused on solving crimes, recovering stolen vehicles, locating missing people, and helping officers respond to legitimate threats.

That is the right balance: empower law enforcement, protect civil liberties, and hold government accountable.

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Rejecting useful public safety tools because of hypothetical concerns would be a mistake. The better approach is to set strong guardrails and then give police departments the resources they need to do their jobs.

We live in a time when criminals are using technology, coordination, and mobility to their advantage. Law enforcement should not be forced to fight modern crime with outdated tools.

If a license plate reader can help recover a stolen car, locate a missing senior, identify a vehicle connected to a violent crime, or give officers critical information before they walk into a dangerous situation, then local leaders should support it.

South Carolina communities do not need fewer tools for law enforcement. They need more tools, used properly, transparently, and with the safety of residents as the top priority. Irmo is asking the right question. Other communities should follow its lead.

The goal is simple: safer neighborhoods, faster response times, and criminals who know that South Carolina communities are not easy targets.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Kyle Johnson is a conservative activist based in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

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