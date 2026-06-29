Rabid Animal Update: Multiple S.C. Counties Impacted

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina health officials are confirming multiple instances of animals testing positive for rabies, although the trend lines for this deadly virus have declined in recent years in the Palmetto State.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Health (SCDPH), three animals from different counties tested positive over the past week for the fatal zoonotic viral disease – which claims approximately 60,000 lives worldwide each year. Two people and three pets were exposed in connection with the three positive tests.

In Aiken County, a fox found near Augusta Road in Gloverville, S.C. exposed one person and one cat, per SCDPH. That person has been referred to their health care provider while the cat has been quarantined. In Cherokee County, another fox found near Moores Farm and Green River roads in Gaffney exposed one person, who has been referred to their health care provider. Finally, in Williamsburg County, a rabid raccoon found near Santee and Cooper roads in Andrews tested positive. Two dogs were exposed and have both been quarantined in accordance with the S.C. Rabies Control Act (SCRCA).

SCDPH advised anyone living in these three counties who believes they may have come in contact with these animals to call the agency’s 24-hour rabies reporting line at 888-847-0902 (select option “2”).

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“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” stated SCDPH rabies’ program manager Terri McCollister. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.”

State law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets be “vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies” using a vaccine approved by the agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

To further reduce the risk of getting rabies, SCDPH advises giving wild and stray animals their space, avoiding touching them and contacting someone trained in handling animals – such as a local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator.

So far this year, South Carolina has seen 53 cases of rabid animals – including four ( 4 ) in Aiken County. The Palmetto State has averaged 136 positive cases a year since 2002, however the last three years have seen case numbers below that average. Last year, there were 101 cases, and in 2024 there were only 81 cases.

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RELATED | RABID BOBCAT CONFIRMED IN CHESTER COUNTY

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The virus derives its name from the Latin word rabies, which means “madness.” Once its symptoms appear, death is inevitable – as there is presently no cure for the virus. Symptoms generally begin showing anywhere from 1-3 months following infection, although they can start to appear as soon as a week later – or as long as a year later.

The determining factor is the length of time it takes the virus to travel through the body’s peripheral nerves to its central nervous system.

The overwhelming majority of rabies cases in humans ( ~99% ) involve canines.

South Carolinians can find contact information for their local public health offices at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on the virus itself, they can visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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