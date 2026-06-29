Ex-S.C. Corrections Nurse Accused of Sexual Relationship With Inmate, Bribery

Investigators say the former nursing supervisor exchanged explicit messages, videos and more than 1,000 texts with an inmate while exploiting her position inside a state prison…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A former South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) nursing supervisor is facing felony charges after investigators accused her of carrying on a sexual relationship with an inmate under her supervision while working inside one of the Palmetto State’s correctional facilities.

Courtney Williams, 36, of Swansea, S.C., was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and bribery, according to arrest warrants released last week by the SCDC office of Inspector General.

According to SCDC, the alleged misconduct occurred between March 30, 2026 and May 29, 2026, while Williams worked as a nursing supervisor at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center just north of Columbia, S.C.

Investigators alleged Williams engaged in a sexual relationship with an inmate, exchanged sexually explicit photographs, text messages and video calls using the inmate’s contraband cellphone, and ultimately used her position to facilitate sexual encounters inside the prison.

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The arrest affidavits painted an even more detailed picture as investigators alleged Williams “used her official access and authority to facilitate the conduct” by arranging sexual encounters in medical areas within the prison.

Authorities claimed forensic examinations of both the inmate’s cellphone and Williams’ cellphone – along with surveillance footage and witness statements – confirmed the relationship.

The warrants further alleged the pair exchanged more than 1,000 text messages, phone calls and video calls, with Williams allegedly sending sexually explicit images and videos of herself while also discussing their sexual encounters through the inmate’s illegal cellphone.

The bribery charge stemmed from allegations that Williams knowingly violated her duties as a public employee by providing the inmate with favors while exploiting her official position.

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Courtney Williams (SCDC)

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Williams left SCDC in April of 2026, according to the agency. She later accepted a nursing position with the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) – but resigned earlier this month while under investigation there as well.

If convicted, Williams could face significant prison time under South Carolina law.

Officials have not publicly disclosed whether that investigation is connected to the SCDC allegations – and emphasized the charges against Williams remain allegations and that she is, like anyone accused of committing any crime, presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews for updates on this story…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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