Disgraced Former S.C. Judge to Plead Guilty in Federal CSAM Case

Gosnell enters guilty pleas to possession and distribution charges as prosecutors move toward resolving one of South Carolina’s most disturbing child exploitation cases…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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After months of litigation, suppression battles and mounting evidence, disgraced former South Carolina judge James Benjamin “Skip” Gosnell Jr. has agreed to plead guilty in the federal child sexual abuse material (CSAM) investigation that brought a shocking end to his judicial career.

A plea agreement (.pdf) filed on Monday (June 29, 2026) in U.S. district court in Charleston, S.C. reveals Gosnell will plead guilty to one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and one count of distribution of child pornography – marking a dramatic shift after he previously pleaded not guilty to a sweeping federal indictment.

The agreement comes roughly one month after Gosnell’s alleged co-conspirator, John Badger Thorpe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution charges while agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors – a development widely viewed as increasing pressure on the former judge.

Thorpe formally pleaded guilty in May of this year and agreed to cooperate with investigators, including providing testimony if necessary.

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Federal prosecutors alleged Gosnell and Thorpe exchanged child sexual abuse material through encrypted messaging applications, mailed digital storage devices to each other containing CSAM and met in person to share illicit material.

Investigators also previously alleged the communications involved graphic discussions about the abuse of infants and toddlers.

Under Monday’s plea agreement, Gosnell admitted he will plead guilty to two counts contained in the original indictment. The possession charge against him carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, while the distribution charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five ( 5 ) years and a maximum of 20 years. Both offenses also require lengthy supervised release, substantial financial penalties and mandatory sex offender registration upon release.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors will move to dismiss the remaining counts at sentencing, although the plea agreement noted the court may still consider the dismissed conduct when determining Gosnell’s sentence under the federal sentencing guidelines.

The agreement also requires Gosnell to pay restitution to victims in an amount to be determined by the court, surrender numerous electronic devices seized during the investigation – including a laptop, iPhone and USB drives – and forfeit additional property tied to the case. Prosecutors, however, agreed not to pursue forfeiture of Gosnell’s residence on Bamboo Drive in Charleston provided he fully complies with the terms of the agreement.

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The filing represents a complete reversal from Gosnell’s litigation strategy just weeks ago. In May of 2026, his attorneys sought access to public tip submissions received by investigators and requested records related to Thorpe’s plea negotiations while continuing to challenge aspects of the government’s case.

The federal prosecution began after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested Gosnell in September 2025. He was later named in a superseding indictment alongside Thorpe, who prosecutors alleged helped receive, distribute and exchange CSAM with the former magistrate over an extended period.

With Gosnell now agreeing to plead guilty as well, one of South Carolina’s highest-profile federal child exploitation prosecutions appears headed toward sentencing rather than trial.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews for updates on Gosnell’s plea hearing as well as his subsequent sentencing hearing…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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