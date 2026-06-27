Week in Review: Elections, Alex Murdaugh’s Retrial

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina voters spoke emphatically and unambiguously this month – advancing the candidacies of attorney general Alan Wilson and state representative Jermaine Johnson to the Palmetto State’s governor’s election this fall.

Not only did Wilson and Johnson survive well-funded challenges from multiple independently wealthy candidates, they overcome numerous pernicious externalities that nearly ended both bids before they even got started. Wilson, in particular, managed to absorb the sort of body blows that would have decimated most campaigns for elected office – which you can learn more about by watching my extended sit-down conversation with the newly minted Republican gubernatorial nominee.

We’re also looking forward to getting Johnson – who has previously visited our studios – to come in for a conversation about how he sees the upcoming race shaping up.

In our opening segment, research director Jenn Wood and I broke down the ‘Crossroads 2026’ partisan primary results – including the governor’s race as well as the pitched battle over who would follow Wilson as South Carolina’s next attorney general.

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Speaking of the attorney general’s office, Jenn and I discussed next week’s looming status conference in the retrial of accused killer Alex Murdaugh – which has been assigned a judge but has yet to be placed on the docket.

While Monday morning’s hearing is expected to be predominantly procedural, multiple motions – and barbs – have already been flying in the second chapter of this high-stakes, high-profile legal drama. In the weeks since the S.C. supreme court unanimously reversed Murdaugh’s convictions from his first trial, no media outlet has covered Murdaugh 2.0 any closer than us.

We’ve spoken with Murdaugh’s attorneys (here and here), with prosecutors (here) and we’ve broken down many of the key issues still lingering from the first trial. As we look ahead to next week’s hearing, keep it tuned to FITSNews for the very latest on what to expect as the Palmetto State’s most notorious accused killer heads back into a courtroom for the first time since 2023.

Once again, thanks to everyone who watches and subscribes to our show. Your support drives literally everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability… it’s all a direct result of your views and your subscriptions. So, if you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we’ve been providing – subscribe today!

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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