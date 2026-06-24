The Last Known Movements Of Elena Moore: What Police Records Reveal

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

As investigators continue working to determine how Lexington, South Carolina fitness trainer Elena Katherine Moore died, newly obtained police reports offer the clearest picture yet of what authorities knew during the earliest hours of the search for the missing 39-year-old woman.

An incident report (.pdf), obtained by FITSNews via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), documented the initial missing person complaint filed with the Lexington Police Department (LPD) on the morning of June 12, 2026 — less than twenty-four hours after Moore was last seen alive.

While much of the public conversation surrounding Moore’s disappearance has been shaped by surveillance footage, social media accounts and interviews with friends and neighbors, the report provided a narrow but important look at the timeline investigators were working from when the search began.

According to the report, Moore’s husband – Brannon Slice – arrived at LPD headquarters shortly after 9:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 12, 2026 to report her missing. Slice told investigators Moore had been released from a facility prior to 2:00 p.m. EDT the previous day (June 11, 2026).

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to the report, the facility arranged a cab for Moore – which transported her to the Lexington area. At Moore’s request, the cab driver stopped at a CVS Pharmacy located at 5608 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

The report stated Slice subsequently contacted Planet Fitness, a location Moore was known to frequent. A gym employee advised him Moore’s membership information had been used to check into the facility at approximately 6:38 p.m. EDT that afternoon.

After that, according to the report, no one reported any further contact with Moore.

At the time the missing person report was filed, investigators had no idea where Moore went after leaving Planet Fitness, how she traveled between locations or who she may have encountered.

***

Sponsored by BAMBERG LEGAL, our Unsolved Carolinas series shines a spotlight on cases that have fallen off the front pages in the hopes of finding answers – and justice – for victims.

***

The report contained no allegations of foul play and reflected what was, at that stage, a standard missing person investigation. In the days that followed, however, investigators gradually assembled additional pieces of the timeline.

LPD later released surveillance images showing Moore walking through the Publix parking lot near Old Cherokee Road at approximately 9:17 p.m. EDT on June 11. Authorities said the footage showed her heading toward Old Cherokee Road while wearing the same olive-green hoodie and black athletic pants she had reportedly worn earlier that day.

Nearly a week after she disappeared, search efforts came to a tragic end when a female body later identified as Moore was discovered in a wooded area near Old Cherokee Road.

Earlier this week, Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher revealed that a forensic autopsy found no evidence of traumatic injury. According to Fisher, the examination revealed no gunshot wounds, stab wounds, blunt force injuries, strangulation or other external signs of violence.

***

***

As a result, the cause and manner of Moore’s death remain undetermined while toxicology testing, histological studies and a review of medical records are completed.

The police report filled in several early gaps in Moore’s disappearance, but also highlighted how much is unknown. Between the documented stops at CVS, Planet Fitness and the area near Old Cherokee Road where she was later seen on surveillance footage, significant portions of Moore’s final movements remain unexplained.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed what they believe happened during those hours, prompting all manner of online speculation.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we provide our audience with the latest updates on this tragic, unsolved disappearance/death investigation…

***

THE INCIDENT REPORT

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

