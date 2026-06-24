Alex Murdaugh Retrial: Flurry of New Defense Motions Filed

Attorneys for accused killer seek change of venue, independent review of evidence and permission for their client to access electronic case files…

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by WILL FOLKS

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Attorneys for accused killer Alex Murdaugh filed a flurry of motions ahead of next week’s retrial status conference in front of South Carolina circuit court judge Debra McCaslin.

Murdaugh’s lawyers are seeking a change of venue, an independent laboratory review of evidence and permission for Murdaugh to have personal electronic access to materials related to his case.

Previously, Murdaugh’s attorneys – Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin, Phil Barber and Maggie Fox – submitted a motion asking for the defendant to appear in court in street clothes and without shackles in the presence of jurors – as he did during his initial trial.

The three new filings were submitted on Wednesday (June 24, 2026) – five days ahead of the status conference, which has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EDT at the Lexington County, S.C. judicial center in Lexington, S.C.

Murdaugh will appear at Monday’s hearing, we are told…

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THE MOTIONS…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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