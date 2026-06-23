‘Most Wanted’ Medicare Fraud Fugitive Returned To South Carolina After International Manhunt

Fugitive behind a $1.2 billion Medicare fraud scheme returned after nearly two years on the run…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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After spending nearly two years on the run, convicted healthcare fraud architect Herbert Leon Kimble has been returned to South Carolina to face justice – ending an international manhunt that culminated in his arrest in the Philippines earlier this month.

Kimble, whose sprawling Medicare fraud operation generated more than $1.2 billion in fraudulent claims, appeared in federal court in Columbia, S.C. on Monday (June 22, 2026) after being extradited from the Philippines. Federal authorities hailed his capture as a major victory in the government’s ongoing crackdown on healthcare fraud.

“A fugitive from justice was brought back to the country after two years on the run,” acting U.S. attorney Bryan P. Stirling told reporters following Kimble’s brief court appearance. “Herbert Kimble was responsible for one of the largest healthcare schemes in our country’s history and defrauded the American taxpayers to the tune of more than $1 billion.”

According to prosecutors, Kimble operated call centers in the Philippines that targeted elderly and disabled Americans, convincing them to provide Medicare information that was later used to generate fraudulent orders for durable medical equipment that was often medically unnecessary.

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(Federal Bureau of Investigation/FBI)

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The scheme stretched across the country and became one of the largest fraud investigations connected to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) nationwide “Operation Brace Yourself” crackdown on telemedicine and medical equipment scams.

Kimble originally pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud charges but failed to appear for a status conference and two separate sentencing hearings in 2024, prompting authorities to launch a fugitive investigation. He was eventually added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) newly created “Most Wanted Fraudsters” list earlier this month.

His freedom was short-lived.

“On June 11, Philippine authorities arrested U.S. federal fugitive Herb Kimble exactly one week after he was added to the FBI’s new Most Wanted Fraudsters list,” said Kevin Moore, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Columbia field office. “The capture of Herbert Leon Kimble is a win for the American people.”

Moore said the case demonstrated the bureau’s determination to pursue fraud suspects regardless of where they attempt to hide.

“Every day we are holding offenders accountable, and this case demonstrates our determination and ability to track down those who commit fraud, no matter where they attempt to hide,” Moore said. “Make no mistake, we’re doing it with aggression, and we’re doing it with the full force of the FBI and U.S. government.”

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Federal authorities estimated Kimble’s operation resulted in more than $1.2 billion in Medicare charges and affected thousands of Medicare beneficiaries nationwide, many of them elderly victims. Investigators say the operation stretched across 21 federal judicial districts and involved more than 80 defendants who have since been prosecuted, sentenced or otherwise held accountable.

Assistant U.S. attorney Samantha Usher, the prosecutor assigned to the case, framed Kimble’s return as the latest chapter in a years-long effort to dismantle one of the nation’s largest healthcare fraud networks.

“It was nearly seven years ago that the Department of Justice launched Operation Brace Yourself in its attempt to weed out big and sprawling healthcare fraud related to durable medical equipment companies and telemedicine,” Usher said. “Justice is not always quick, but it is steady.”

“What this proves today, with the help of these law enforcement partners, is that just what the operation suggested, Herb Kimble is going to have to brace himself, because justice is coming, and it’s well overdue.”

Richard Gaskins, assistant special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Charlotte field office, echoed those sentiments.

“This defendant’s arrest marks a significant step forward in protecting the integrity of our nation’s healthcare system,” Gaskins said. “Today’s action reflects the dedication of our special agents and the strength of our law enforcement partnerships in bringing fugitives like Kimble back to face justice.”

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Herbert Kimble arriving at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in custody on June 19, 2026 (Federal Bureau of Investigation/FBI)

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Kimble has already pleaded guilty to the underlying healthcare fraud charges. However, prosecutors have now charged him with three additional counts related to his failure to appear in court. According to Stirling, each count carries a potential five-year sentence, exposing Kimble to as much as 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

For federal investigators, the message surrounding Kimble’s capture was unmistakable.

“You can’t hide from the FBI, you can’t run from the consequences of your actions, and you cannot evade justice, no matter where you go,” Stirling said. “They will cover the four corners of the earth to find you and bring you to justice.”

Kimble remains in federal custody as prosecutors continue pursuing the additional fugitive-related charges. Sentencing proceedings in the underlying fraud case are expected to resume in the coming months.

As FITSNews has frequently reported, healthcare fraud remains one of the largest sources of waste and abuse within federal entitlement programs. Kimble’s case serves as a reminder that even international borders provide little protection for fugitives sought by federal authorities determined to bring them back before an American judge.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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