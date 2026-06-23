Crossroads 2026: South Carolina Runoff Election Live Feed

Live results, analysis and reaction from the second round of partisan primary voting in the Palmetto State…

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolinians headed back to the polls today (and during two days of early voting last week) to determine who will represent the Republican party in numerous statewide elections come November.

Voters also cast ballots to decide who will advance to the general election in several contested congressional races – elections involving candidates of both parties.

Two weeks ago, the first round of partisan primary elections were held in the Palmetto State – providing some clarification as to what the campaign this fall will look like. On the top-of-the-ticket races, U.S. senator Lindsey Graham advanced to a general election against progressive pediatrician Annie Andrews, while state representative Jermaine Johnson decisively captured the Democrat gubernatorial nod.

All of those candidates received a majority of votes in their races, meaning they won their party’s nominations on the first ballot. When no candidate wins a majority, though, the top two vote-getters face off in a runoff election two weeks later – which is what happened in the GOP primary elections for governor, attorney general and commissioner of agriculture.

The battle to succeed term-limited, status quo governor Henry McMaster is the main attraction of the evening – with four-term attorney general Alan Wilson widely expected to prevail over lieutenant governor Pamela Evette.

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. EDT, at which point results will begin to appear on our feed below…

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THE LIVE FEED…

6:12 p.m. EDT – All eyes are on the X account of Alan Wilson campaign manager Kurt Pickhardt, who has been relentlessly trolling Pamela Evette with a meme of her wearing a cowboy hat. As Evette’s fortunes fade, the hat gets bigger.

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What will Pickhardt have for us tonight? Stay tuned…

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5:59 p.m. EDT – Is there such a thing as certainty? The smart money certainly thinks so. With an hour to go before polls close, attorney general Alan Wilson currently has a 98.8% shot at winning, per prediction market Kalshi. Lieutenant governor Pamela Evette? Her odds have fallen to 1.6% .

Just three-and-a-half weeks ago, Evette’s odds stood at 90.6% while Wilson’s were just 6.3% .

Oh, and the prediction market’s volume on the race just eclipsed $3 million .

To read our prior coverage of the impact of these markets on this race, click here…

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5:54 p.m. EDT – Margin of victory will be very closely watched this evening. If pre-election polling proves accurate, Wilson is chasing former S.C. governors Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford for the widest margin of victory in a runoff election this millennium. Haley got 65.1% in 2010, while Sanford got 60.1% in 2002.

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5:46 p.m. EDT – In case you missed it, here’s our coverage of polling released yesterday evening of early voters in the Republican runoff… portending a landslide for attorney general Alan Wilson. Early voters surveyed favored Wilson by a staggering 72% margin.

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5:38 p.m. EDT – The FITSNews crew is in position at attorney general Alan Wilson‘s watch party in downtown Columbia, S.C. for what is expected to be a big night for the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor…

Alan Wilson’s podium on runoff evening (Andy Fancher/FITSNews)

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SOUND OFF…

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