As Murdaugh Retrial Looms, Another Former SLED Investigator Faces Scrutiny

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by JENN WOOD

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As the state of South Carolina prepares for the second murder trial of accused killer Alex Murdaugh, another investigator tied to the sprawling crime and corruption saga has found himself facing scrutiny.

Ryan Kelly — a former senior special agent with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) — was fired earlier this month as internal affairs chief for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) after an internal investigation into allegations of harassment, unbecoming conduct, improper procedures and unsatisfactory performance.

According to documents obtained by WCSC TV-5 (CBS – Charleston), sheriff Carl Ritchie terminated Kelly on June 8, 2026 after a formal complaint prompted an administrative investigation. The sheriff’s termination letter indicated the allegations against Kelly had been carefully reviewed and concluded it was in the “best interest of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office” to end Kelly’s employment.

Public records reviewed by the television station did not detail the specific conduct underlying the allegations, and CCSO has declined further comment.

FITSNews has submitted requests to both the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) and CCSO seeking Kelly’s certification records, personnel file and any documentation related to his termination.

Kelly joined the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in 2025 after more than a decade with SLED, where he served as a senior special agent from 2012 through 2025. During that time, he worked on several of the most consequential investigations in South Carolina history — including multiple cases connected to Alex Murdaugh.

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A KEY PLAYER IN THE MURDAUGH SAGA

While Kelly was never the lead investigator in the Moselle double homicide case, he played a significant role in the broader Murdaugh inquiries.

Most notably, Kelly served as lead investigator into the September 4, 2021 roadside shooting involving Murdaugh and his alleged drug supplier and money mule, Curtis “Eddie” Smith.

That bizarre incident — initially reported as a random roadside ambush — evolved into allegations that Murdaugh orchestrated the shooting as part of a failed insurance fraud scheme.

Kelly’s work on the roadside investigation ultimately became a key part of the state’s murder case against Murdaugh.

During the 2023 double homicide trial, prosecutors called Kelly to the witness stand to walk jurors through key aspects of the roadside shooting investigation. Among other things, Kelly testified about DNA evidence recovered from a knife found near the scene and about investigative efforts that ultimately tied Smith to Murdaugh.

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Kelly also told jurors Murdaugh never identified Smith during the initial stages of the investigation — including during the 911 call, ambulance transport or early hospital interviews.

According to Kelly, Smith’s name only emerged after investigators began unraveling inconsistencies in Murdaugh’s account of what happened.

Significantly, Kelly testified investigators found no evidence (“none whatsoever”) connecting Smith to the June 7, 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh — directly undercutting theories advanced by some observers that Smith may have been involved in the killings.

Kelly’s involvement in the Murdaugh saga extended beyond the roadside shooting, though. In August 2022, he was one of four SLED agents subpoenaed by Murdaugh defense attorney Dick Harpootlian as part of an effort to challenge the integrity of the state’s investigation. Alongside agents David Owen, Charles Ghent and Ryan Neill, Kelly was ordered to appear at a hearing related to allegations that investigators and prosecutors had improperly handled evidence and leaked information connected to the case.

At the time, defense attorneys were aggressively pursuing a strategy focused on discrediting SLED and undermining confidence in the investigation.

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Prosecutor Savanna Goude questions SLED agent Ryan Kelly during the Alex Murdaugh trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Grace Beahm Alford/Pool)

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SLED’S CREDIBILITY PROBLEM

Kelly’s firing arrives against a backdrop of growing scrutiny involving other SLED investigators connected to high-profile prosecutions. No investigator has faced more criticism than former SLED special agent David Owen — the lead investigator in the Moselle murders.

As FITSNews has extensively reported, Owen’s credibility has become a recurring issue in the years following Murdaugh’s original conviction.

During Murdaugh’s trial, defense attorneys exposed several investigative shortcomings during Owen’s testimony, including SLED’s failure to promptly search the Murdaugh family’s Almeda property despite investigators later theorizing that critical evidence may have been taken there.

Owen also faced intense questioning regarding statements presented to the grand jury and the handling of controversial blood spatter evidence.

More recently, Owen found himself at the center of controversy tied to the Michael Colucci murder case – in which a circuit court judge quashed Colucci’s indictment after finding exculpatory evidence had not been properly disclosed. The ruling fueled additional criticism of Owen and renewed questions about investigative practices within SLED.

FITSNews has also documented concerns involving omitted evidence, disputed timelines and other investigative decisions made during the Murdaugh investigation.

Kelly’s termination has not been linked to any misconduct that occurred during his tenure at SLED, nor is there any indication the allegations cited by Charleston County officials have anything to do with the Murdaugh cases. Still, his firing adds another layer to the ongoing discussion surrounding the credibility of the investigators who helped shape one of South Carolina’s most consequential criminal prosecutions.

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RETRIAL ON THE HORIZON

South Carolina’s supreme court overturned Murdaugh’s murder convictions last month after finding former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill improperly influenced jurors during deliberations.

While the court’s decision was not based on investigative misconduct by SLED, the retrial will place every aspect of the state’s original case under renewed scrutiny. Defense attorneys have already signaled they intend to aggressively revisit investigative decisions, evidentiary disputes and unresolved questions surrounding the original prosecution – scrutiny which will undoubtedly include the work of David Owen and possibly Kelly, as well.

Whether Kelly’s termination becomes relevant in any meaningful way remains unclear. Because the allegations appear unrelated to his work as a SLED agent, courts may view them as having little bearing on the murder case itself.

From a broader perspective, however, the development is difficult to ignore. As prosecutors prepare to retry one of the most closely watched murder cases in modern American history, two former SLED investigators who played significant roles in the Murdaugh saga now find their credibility facing elevated public scrutiny.

For a prosecution team seeking to present a clean and focused case the second time around, that is yet another complication they weren’t counting on…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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