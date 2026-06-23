Alan Wilson Storms to GOP Gubernatorial Nomination

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson stormed to the Republican gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday evening, completing one of the most impressive, improbable political victories the Palmetto State has ever seen.

Wilson obliterated former first-place finisher Pamela Evette in their head-to-head runoff race, enjoying a 62.3% to 37.7% margin of victory at last count. He will face Democrat Jermaine Johnson in the general election on November 3, 2026.

The race was called by the Associated Press at 7:29 p.m. EDT, less than half an hour after polls closed.

Wilson’s win was a repudiation of term-limited, status quo governor Henry McMaster – who endorsed Evette and was instrumental in securing the endorsement of president Donald Trump for her campaign. McMaster’s machinations, which were intended to gift the governor’s mansion to his second-in-command, ended in disaster for Evette though – while Trump saw the writing on the wall and wound up hedging his bet, endorsing both Evette and Wilson in the runoff.

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RELATED | RUNOFF LIVE FEED

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Wilson’s win came less than a month after Evette received Turmp’s initial imprimatur – and two weeks after she narrowly bested Wilson in the initial round of voting.

Wilson’s odds of winning after Trump endorsed Evette on May 29, 2026? Less than four percent…

What will Wilson’s final victory margin be? That remains to be seen… but early returns having him well-positioned to beat out a pair of recent runoff drubbings in the Palmetto State.

Lopsided runoff elections are nothing new in South Carolina. In 2010, Nikki Haley won the GOP gubernatorial nomination with 233,733 votes – or 65.1% of all ballots cast, defeating former U.S. congressman Gresham Barrett (who received 125,601 votes, or 34.9% of all ballots cast).

Eight years earlier, Mark Sanford prevailed in a runoff over lieutenant governor Bob Peeler, drawing 183,820 votes ( 60.1% ) compared to Peeler’s 121,881 ( 39.9% ).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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