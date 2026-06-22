Elena Moore Investigation: Cause of Death Unknown

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by JENN WOOD

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Days after searchers discovered the body of a woman lated identified as missing Lexington, South Carolina resident Elena Katherine Moore, a forensic autopsy failed to identify an immediate cause of death.

On Monday (June 22, 2026), Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher released the preliminary findings from an autopsy conducted over the weekend at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, S.C.

According to Fisher, the MUSC autopsy found no evidence of any traumatic injury – and offered no immediate indication as to what caused Moore’s death.

“The autopsy did not identify an immediate cause of death,” Fisher said in a statement. “Examination of the body revealed no evidence of traumatic injury, including no bruising, lacerations, gunshot wounds, stab wounds, blunt force trauma, strangulation, or other external injuries.”

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As a result, the cause of Moore’s death remains undetermined pending additional testing and review.

“Additional evaluation is required, including histological studies, review of medical records, and toxicology testing,” Fisher noted.

Moore was reported missing on June 12, 2026 after family and friends were unable to reach her. Her disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body sparked widespread concern throughout the Midlands – where she was well-known as a fitness trainer and outdoor enthusiast with deep ties to the Lake Murray community.

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DISCOVERY ENDED DAYS-LONG SEARCH

The latest update comes days after search crews located a woman’s body in a wooded area near Old Cherokee Road and North Lake Drive in Lexington.

The discovery was made on June 17 after authorities received a tip placing Moore in the area on June 11, the last day she was known to have been seen.

Moore was captured on video at approximately 9:17 p.m. EDT on June 11 walking in the direction of Old Cherokee Road. She was reportedly wearing the same olive-green zip-up hoodie and black athletic pants she was seen wearing earlier that evening after leaving Planet Fitness on Whiteford Way.

Moore’s body was discovered near the same area.

Following the discovery, agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were asked by local authorities to assume responsibility for the death investigation.

“SLED was requested by the Lexington Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation after a deceased individual was found during a search for a missing woman,” the agency said in a statement last week.

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Sponsored by BAMBERG LEGAL, our Unsolved Carolinas series shines a spotlight on cases that have fallen off the front pages in the hopes of finding answers – and justice – for victims.

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INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The absence of visible injuries does not rule out – or in – death by natural causes, accident, overdose, poisoning or other medical factors. Investigators are now awaiting laboratory testing and additional forensic analysis – a process that could take weeks to complete.

Fisher indicated no additional information would be released until all pending studies were completed and a forensic pathologist was able to determine both the cause and manner of her death.

“This process will take time,” Fisher noted, thanking the public for its patience as the investigation continues.

For now, the circumstances surrounding Moore’s death remain unresolved as that process gets underway…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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