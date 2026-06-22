Crossroads 2026: David Stumbo Returns to Campaign Trail

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina’s eighth circuit solicitor – who is one of the two finalists to become the Palmetto State’s next top prosecutor – is back on the campaign trail after a brief health scare.

David Stumbo, 50, of Greenwood, S.C., returned to the campaign trial at an event in Greenville – showing no ill effects from the undisclosed ailment that prompted his hospitalization just two days ago.

“Feels good to be back on the campaign trail,” Stumbo said. “This morning I stood with sheriffs and solicitors in the Upstate who have endorsed my campaign, and I’m proud to have their full support in making the case that we need an experienced tough-on-crime prosecutor leading the attorney general’s office.”

According to Stumbo, he was grateful for the outpouring of support that followed his brief hospitalization – which he announced on social media on Saturday (June 20, 2026).

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“I want to thank everyone for the well wishes and kind messages over the weekend – this may have been the first weekend in eleven months that I haven’t been on the campaign trail, but I’m glad to be back – and we’re going to finish this campaign STRONG!” Stumbo wrote.

Stumbo and third-term state senator Stephen Goldfinch are battling for the Republican nomination for attorney general, hoping to succeed Alan Wilson – who has held the office since 2010. Wilson did not seek another term in 2026, choosing instead to run for governor – a race he seems likely to win.

Whichever candidate claims the GOP nomination will face Democratic attorney Richard Hricik, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary. While partisan trends could be shifting in South Carolina, Hricik faces an uphill battle in his bid. The last Democrat to hold this office was Travis Medlock, who was first elected in 1982 and served until 1995.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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