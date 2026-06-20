S.C. Attorney General Candidate David Stumbo Hospitalized

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by WILL FOLKS

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One of the two candidates vying to become South Carolina’s next top prosecutor was hospitalized just days before facing voters in a Republican runoff election.

David Stumbo, the Palmetto State’s eighth circuit solicitor, posted to social media on Saturday (June 20, 2026) that he was admitted to the hospital after “not feeling right” earlier that morning.

Stumbo’s post came just three days before he and third-term state senator Stephen Goldfinch were set to face Republican voters in a head-to-head matchup for the GOP nomination for attorney general. Goldfinch and Stumbo were the two top vote-getters in the GOP primary on June 9, 2026.

“No Saturday-before-the-election surprise here, it’s South Carolina politics, and the rumor mill’s been working overtime,” Stumbo wrote on Facebook. “Here’s the truth: I woke up not feeling right this morning, and my wife – who’s a good deal wiser than I am – told me to go get checked out. The doctor decided to admit me to the hospital to be safe and taken care of right away.”

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Stumbo declined to elaborate on what ailed him, saying only “I’m in good hands, in good spirits, and they are ensuring me I’ll be (at) full strength for Tuesday!”

“I’m following the doctor’s orders to the letter, and I’m not slowing down on what matters: earning the trust and the votes of South Carolinians who want a proven prosecutor as their next attorney general,” Stumbo added. “Polls are open Tuesday, June 23rd — I’ll see you there.”

Stumbo and Goldfinch are battling for the Republican nomination for attorney general, hoping to succeed Alan Wilson – who has held the office since 2010. Wilson did not seek another term in 2026, choosing instead to run for governor – a race he seems likely to win.

Whichever candidate claims the GOP nomination will face Democratic attorney Richard Hricik, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary. The last Democrat to hold this office was Travis Medlock, who was first elected in 1982 and served until 1995.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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