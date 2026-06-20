Patrick Haddon: Pamela Evette is the Leader S.C. Agriculture Needs

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by PATRICK HADDON

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Long before South Carolina became the fastest-growing state in the country, it was built by farmers, rural communities, and small towns that are the backbone of our state.

Agriculture continues to be our state’s top industry with over 22,600 farms, 4.6 million acres of farmland, and nearly 260,000 jobs, all of which have a $51.8 billion annual economic impact.

Yet as our state continues to grow, the pressures facing rural South Carolina rise. Prime farmland is disappearing to overdevelopment. Foreign adversaries want a foothold on American soil. And family farmers are facing rising costs, heavy regulations, and increasing uncertainty.

As a seventh-generation farmer and a member of the S.C. House of Representatives, I can say firsthand that our rural communities need a voice and a fighter in Columbia. And Pamela Evette is the woman for the job.

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That fight starts with protecting our prime farmland. Pamela understands that food security is national security and sees the threat South Carolina farms face from foreign adversaries like Communist China and non-ag investors like Bill Gates, which is why she will work to keep them in the hands of South Carolina farmers for generations to come.

And as South Carolina continues to see rapid growth and major development, Pamela will always give our farmers and rural communities a seat at the table. She will establish a Senior Agriculture Advisor and an Agriculture Leadership Council in the Governor’s Office to ensure our farmers are seen and heard.

Pamela also understands the real need for a more farmer-friendly business environment, one with lower property taxes, newer and fairer markets, and fewer regulations. As someone who spent the majority of her career in the business world, Pamela will cut taxes, slash regulations, and get government out of the way.

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Just as important as taking care of our farmers, Pamela will make sure rural communities, and small towns are not left behind. She will protect private property rights, invest in better roads and bridges, expand reliable broadband access, improve rural healthcare, and ensure there are high-quality education options for families. Pamela will also strengthen agricultural education in every region of the state and protect the organizations that are on the front lines of AG ED. As someone who lives in a rural community herself, Pamela will protect the values and heritage that define them.

During her eight years as Lt. Governor and her time on the campaign trail, she has traveled to every corner of the state and listened to the very people who feed our families and boost our economy.

I have no doubt she will continue to do this as our next governor. Rural South Carolina will have a champion in the Governor’s Office with Pamela Evette.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Rep. Patrick Haddon is a seventh-generation farmer, small business owner, and member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, serving District 19 in Greenville County. He serves as First Vice Chairman of the House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee and is a strong advocate for South Carolina agriculture, rural communities, and private property rights.

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