Political Pandering from Pamela Evette?

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by MARK POWELL

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As the two-day early voting window closed ahead of next week’s decisive South Carolina Republican gubernatorial runoff election, the state’s lieutenant governor – Pamela Evette – seems to have running mates on her mind. Evette, one of two GOP finalists in the battle to replace term-limited, status quo incumbent Henry McMaster, released a short video on the subject late Thursday evening (June 18, 2026) – fulfilling a promise she made during her debate with front-running attorney general Alan Wilson earlier in the week.

Some political observers say Evette’s list is more politically titillating than revealing, though – more aspirational than actual.

“As I shared after Tuesday’s debate, I will make a final decision on who my lieutenant governor will be after I win the nomination,” Evette said, an optimistic assessment indeed given the current trajectory of her head-to-head battle with Wilson.

“My team and I have compiled our list of potential candidates based on the following criteria,” Evette continued. “They must be a rock-solid conservative, someone who supports President Trump and fights for the American First agenda. They must be business-minded. Someone who understands the private sector and is not a career politician. They must be a person of strong faith, someone who understands the values that our party and our nation hold dear.”

Then Evette emphasized one name that wasn’t on her short list… the name president Donald Trump dropped in his controversial endorsement of her candidacy three weeks earlier: Henry D. McMaster Jr., son of Evette’s top political ally and mentor.

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“To be very clear, as I’ve said before, and will say again, Henry D. McMaster, Jr. will not be my running mate,” Evette said.

Given the Chernobyl-scale chain-reaction meltdown this rumored selection triggered – and McMaster Jr.’s belated removal of himself from consideration – it was surprising Evette revisited the gaffe.

“My list for consideration as the next lieutenant governor of South Carolina is as follows,” Evette stated, proceeding to name Joe Semsar, “a successful business leader and Trump appointee,” founding S.C. Freedom Caucus leader Adam Morgan (who was Ralph Norman‘s running mate), current Freedom Caucus leader Jordan Pace and state representative Patrick Haddon – each of whom Evette described as “true conservatives” and “warriors who will fight to limit government.”

Also on Evette’s list was S.C. speaker pro tempore Tommy Pope, whom she described as a “respected political leader and prosecutor.” Horry County councilman Tyler Servant and Florence, S.C. trial lawyer Hood Temple, “two people who work at the intersection of business and local politics,” were also on the list – as were state lawmakers Case Brittain and James Teeple, described by Evette as “two important voices from the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry.”

Curiously absent? Lowcountry lawmaker Gil Gatch, who has been one of Evette’s most vocal defenders during the runoff – to say nothing of an attack dog against Wilson.

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? Exciting Campaign Update ? pic.twitter.com/eR4ZluDExf — Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) June 18, 2026

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“Any one of these conservative leaders will make an outstanding lieutenant governor,” Evette concluded. “I look forward to having transparent and fruitful conversations with all of them.”

The timing of her comments – coming barely 96 hours before Tuesday’s runoff – had some political observers questioning the motivation behind the names mentioned.

“She’s pandering to Ralph Norman’s voters, pure and simple,” one longtime Palmetto political observer told us privately. “Adam Morgan, co-founder of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus and Ralph’s running mate? Jordan Pace, the current Freedom Caucus chair? Give me a break! Those names will be scratched off her list 30 minutes after the polls close if she wins. They stand opposed to everything she represents.”

Also worth noting is the fact Norman – who finished third in the June 9 primary election – has already endorsed Wilson.

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“What’s she doing, turning this into South Carolina’s version of ‘America’s Got Talent’ or something?” a bemused operative who spoke with us on condition of anonymity noted. “Are we going to watch potential running mates get knocked off one by one on the way to the top? If so, where do we viewers watching at home call to vote on who advances?”

Former gubernatorial chief of staff Scott English had arguably the best take on Evette’s list.

“Worst season of the Bachelorette ever,” English wrote on X.

One GOP operative who identifies with the Freedom Caucus’ agenda was more sardonic.

“I’ve always been skeptical of deathbed conversions,” they noted. “Pamela Evette had opportunity after opportunity to work with the Freedom Caucus to advance its goals in recent years. Now that she’s feeling the heat of Tuesday’s voting bearing down on her, she suddenly thinks they’re great guys. Sounds like a dying sinner who’s more worried about the fires of Hell than one who genuinely sees the light.”

As for Wilson, he selected state senator Mike Reichenbach of Florence as his running mate early in January – a choice that has drawn rave reviews.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

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