New Polling: Alan Wilson Maintains Massive Lead Over Pamela Evette

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Despite being on the receiving end of a relentless barrage of negative ads, South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson has maintained his massive lead over lieutenant governor Pamela Evette in the GOP runoff to replace term-limited, status quo governor Henry McMaster.

According to a new survey conducted for Wilson’s campaign by NPA Polling from June 17-18, 2026, the Palmetto State’s four-term top prosecutor is still backed by 52% of the likely GOP electorate in next week’s head-to-head runoff against Evette, who is supported by 34% of respondents.

The remaining chunk of the electorate – 14% according to the poll (.pdf) – was undecided.

Wilson’s total support from the previous NPA survey – which was conducted from June 10-11, 2026 – is unchanged, although the percentage of respondents who said they were “definitely” voting for him had climbed from 38% to 42% .

Assuming the survey’s results are accurate, that’s as clear an indicator as you are going to see that the negative blitzkrieg Evette has unleashed on Wilson over the past ten days has failed to knock him off his block.

***

As for Evette’s numbers, her total support slipped by 2% – although the percentage of voters who said they were “definitely” supporting her climbed from 23% to 28% , per the survey.

What’s particularly interesting about both of these NPA polls is the lingering non-impact of U.S. president Donald Trump‘s endorsement of Evette – which most Palmetto political pundits thought would have sealed the nomination for her. Overwhelming majorities of likely GOP runoff voters in both polls have made it clear they are aware of Trump’s stated preference (which could be amended in the coming days) – and simply don’t care.

While Trump was viewed favorably by 78% of the GOP electorate (compared to just 21% who view him unfavorably), his popularity has not been transferrable to the Ohio-born candidate he endorsed.

Evette was viewed favorably by only 48% of the runoff electorate, compared to 42% who viewed her unfavorably, per the NPA poll. Wilson, on the other hand, was viewed favorably by 62% of likely runoff voters compared to 26% who viewed him unfavorably.

NPA surveyed 532 likely 2026 runoff voters “via live calls to cell and landlines and SMS/text-to-web invitations” between Wednesday and Thursday of this week (June 17-18, 2026). The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.25%.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

THE SURVEY…

(NPA Polling)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

