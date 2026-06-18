Search For Elena Moore Ends with Tragic Discovery

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by JENN WOOD

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The search for missing Midlands woman Elena Katherine Moore took a tragic turn Wednesday afternoon (June 17, 2026) when authorities discovered the body of a female whose clothing matched what the 39-year-old was wearing when she disappeared.

The woman’s body was found in a wooded area near Old Cherokee Road and North Lake Drive in Lexington, S.C., near where Moore was last seen on surveillance footage.

While officials have not yet positively identified the body, Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed Wednesday evening that the deceased individual was a female whose clothing matched that of Moore, who had been missing since June 12, 2026.

“No positive identification has been made as of this time,” Fisher said in a statement. “We will await positive identification before any further information is released.”

Moore’s disappearance prompted an extensive multi-agency search effort over the past several days as investigators worked to piece together her final known movements.

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RELATED | NEW FOOTAGE RELEASED IN SEARCH

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Earlier Wednesday, Lexington Police chief Terrence Green announced during a brief press conference that search crews had located the body after receiving a tip placing Moore in the area on June 11.

According to Green, law enforcement and fire personnel began searching the area around 1:30 p.m. EDT and made the discovery at approximately 2:48 p.m.

“We found an unidentified body that fits the clothing description of our missing person,” Green told reporters.

Green confirmed agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had been requested to assume responsibility for the investigation.

“We have asked SLED to investigate this death investigation,” he said, declining to answer additional questions because of the active nature of the case.

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SLED ASSUMES INVESTIGATION

In a statement released following the discovery, SLED confirmed it had been requested by both the Lexington Police Department (LPD) and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) to conduct a death investigation.

“SLED was requested by the Lexington Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation after a deceased individual was found this afternoon during a search for a missing woman,” the agency said.

SLED noted that any information regarding the identity of the deceased would be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office and indicated additional details may become available as investigators continue their work.

As of Wednesday evening, investigators had not released any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.

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DAYS OF SEARCHING

Moore was reported missing on Friday (June 12, 2026) after she failed to return home. Investigators had spent several days tracking leads and reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to determine her whereabouts.

One of the most significant developments came when newly obtained video footage showed Moore walking through the Publix parking lot on Old Cherokee Road on the evening of June 11. The footage captured her heading in the direction of Old Cherokee Road while wearing an olive-green zip-up hoodie and black athletic pants — clothing that authorities repeatedly highlighted in public appeals for information.

On Wednesday, investigators said a tip placing Moore in the North Lake Drive and Old Cherokee Road area ultimately led search teams to the location where the body was discovered.

Green thanked the numerous agencies involved in the search effort, as well as members of the public and media organizations that helped circulate information about Moore’s disappearance.

“We received this tip in order to find this unidentified body,” Green said. “We want to thank you guys, the media. You guys put this case out there.”

Fisher said no cause of death has been determined and that an autopsy will be scheduled in the coming days.

“This process will take time,” she said, asking for patience while officials work to positively identify the deceased and determine how she died.

Until that process is completed, authorities are releasing few additional details. Both SLED and local officials have emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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