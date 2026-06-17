New Footage of Missing Lexington, S.C. Woman Released

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

The search for a missing Lexington, South Carolina woman entered a new phase this week as investigators released surveillance footage showing 39-year-old Elena Katherine Moore hours after she was last known to have visited a local gym.

Moore was reported missing on June 12, 2026 after family and friends were unable to reach her. Her disappearance has sparked widespread concern throughout the Midlands, where she is known as a fitness trainer and outdoor enthusiast with deep ties to the Lake Murray community.

According to a Tuesday (June 16, 2026) update from the Lexington Police Department (LPD), newly obtained camera footage showed Moore walking through the parking lot of the Publix supermarket located at 100 Old Cherokee Road last Thursday evening (June 11, 2026).

Investigators said Moore was captured on video at approximately 9:17 p.m. EDT walking in the direction of Old Cherokee Road. She was reportedly wearing the same olive-green zip-up hoodie and black athletic pants she was seen wearing earlier that evening after leaving Planet Fitness on Whiteford Way.

***

***

RING CAMERA IMAGES RELEASED

In an effort to generate new leads, investigators have also released additional photographs of Moore.

According to LPD, the images were captured by a residential doorbell camera approximately one week before she was reported missing. Police said the photographs are being released in hopes someone recognizes Moore or remembers an encounter with her in the days leading up to her disappearance.

The images originated from footage posted publicly on Facebook by a Lexington-area resident who said Moore appeared at her home while a food delivery was being made.

In the post, the resident described an interaction she said occurred outside her residence and claimed Moore appeared confused during the encounter. FITSNews has not independently verified the circumstances described in the social media post.

Police have not indicated whether the incident is connected to Moore’s disappearance. Instead, investigators said the images are being distributed to increase public awareness and generate additional tips.

***

Sponsored by BAMBERG LEGAL, our Unsolved Carolinas series shines a spotlight on cases that have fallen off the front pages in the hopes of finding answers – and justice – for victims.

***

INVESTIGATORS SEEKING ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE

The Lexington Police Department said detectives are continuing to actively search for Moore and are asking residents and business owners to review any surveillance footage that may show her movements after June 11.

Moore is described as a white female standing 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are specifically requesting that anyone with home security video, business surveillance footage or other information related to Moore’s whereabouts contact Detective Santoro at 803-358-7271 or asantoro@lexsc.gov. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, through the organization’s website or through the P3 Tips mobile application.

As of Wednesday morning, Lexington Police said Moore remains missing…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

