Back To Court: Murdaugh Retrial Process Officially Begins

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by JENN WOOD

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The first formal hearing in advance of South Carolina’s ‘Retrial of the Century’ is officially on the calendar.

According to a newly published court roster, a status conference in the case of the State of South Carolina versus Richard Alexander Murdaugh has been scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2026 before S.C. circuit court judge Debra McCaslin at the Lexington County, S.C. judicial center in Lexington, S.C.

The proceeding is listed as a scheduling conference only – and is not expected feature any arguments on pending motions or substantive evidentiary issues. Instead, McCaslin and attorneys for both sides are expected to discuss logistical matters – including deadlines for future motions, pre-trial discovery and a potential timeline for Murdaugh’s retrial.

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The hearing comes just weeks after the S.C. supreme court emphatically reversed Murdaugh’s 2023 double murder convictions – concluding former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill improperly influenced jurors during deliberations and finding the state failed to overcome the presumption of prejudice created by her conduct.

Court records also revealed that a new motion was filed on Wednesday afternoon (June 17, 2026) by Murdaugh’s defense team. While the filing has not yet been publicly posted, sources familiar with the matter told FITSNews the motion seeks permission for Murdaugh to appear at his second double homicide trial in street clothes and without shackles in the presence of jurors – as he did during his initial trial.

The issue of Murdaugh’s appearance before the jury was litigated extensively prior to his first trial. In December 2022, defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin, Phil Barber and Maggie Fox argued that requiring Murdaugh to appear in restraints would undermine the presumption of innocence and prejudice potential jurors. Former circuit court judge Clifton Newman agreed – ultimately allowing Murdaugh to wear civilian clothing and remain unshackled during the six-week proceedings.

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The newly filed motion could also signal the beginning of broader efforts by the defense to revisit unresolved pretrial issues from the original prosecution. Among those issues is a still-pending sanctions motion challenging disputed blood spatter evidence – and the conduct of investigators during the forensic review process. That motion that was never formally ruled upon prior to Murdaugh’s first trial – and prosecutors never sought to introduce the blood spatter evidence. As FITSNews previously reported, that filing accused investigators of improperly influencing forensic analyst Tom Bevel and raised questions about the handling of key evidence.

Sources familiar with the retrial preparations indicated additional filings or addendums related to previously unresolved motions could be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

For now, however, the upcoming hearing appears focused on one thing: establishing a roadmap for Murdaugh’s second trial – which is expected to generate as much (if not more) publicity than his first trial.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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