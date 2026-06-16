Update on South Carolina’s 2026 Alligator Hunting Season

Annual draw for one of the Palmetto State’s most sought-after big game species is underway…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is receiving applications for its 2026 public alligator hunting lottery – the annual drawing that determines who will receive permits for one of the state’s most unique and highly sought-after hunting opportunities.

Applications opened June 1, 2026 and will remain available through 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 15, 2026. Hunters wishing to enter the lottery must pay a $10 nonrefundable application fee through the Go Outdoors South Carolina licensing system.

Those selected in the drawing will automatically be charged a $100 permit fee using the payment method associated with their account, while nonresident hunters will face additional fees. Applicants will be notified of their selection status via email once the drawing has been completed.

This year’s public alligator season is scheduled to begin at noon on September 12, 2026, and run through noon on October 10, 2026, authorizing permit holders to hunt within one of South Carolina’s four designated alligator management units.

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Hunters can rank their preferred units during the application process – which include the Southern Coastal, Middle Coast, Midlands and Pee Dee regions – although successful applicants are restricted to hunting within the unit for which they are selected.

The lottery’s continued popularity comes on the heels of a record-setting year for South Carolina’s alligator hunting program.

According to SCDNR’s recently released 2025 Alligator Hunting Season report, a record 12,243 hunters applied for last year’s lottery, eclipsing all previous application totals and underscoring the growing demand for alligator hunting opportunities in the state. Of those applicants, nearly 10,000 entered the lottery drawing, competing for just 1,400 available permits.

SCDNR officials noted interest in the hunt continues to increase each year as South Carolina’s population grows and awareness of the program expands. The agency described 2025 as an “all-time high” for applications and said the trend demonstrates continued enthusiasm for the state’s public alligator hunting opportunities.

Additionally, the 2025 season produced the largest harvest total in years.

Hunters reported harvesting 467 alligators during last year’s season – an increase of 72 animals compared to 2024 and the highest annual harvest since at least 2013. The Middle Coastal unit led the state with 128 harvested alligators, followed by the Pee Dee unit with 119 , the Midlands with 114 and the Southern Coastal unit with 106 .

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RELATED | 2025 ALLIGATOR HUNTING LOTTERY

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Three counties – Berkeley, Georgetown and Colleton – once again dominated the harvest, accounting for nearly 60% of all alligators taken statewide. Berkeley County alone produced 44 alligators measuring at least ten feet in length, the highest concentration of trophy-sized reptiles reported during the season.

Last year’s hunt also marked the debut of SCDNR’s new “slot tag” system – which created 400 permits restricted to alligators measuring between four and eight feet in length. Wildlife managers implemented the change in an effort to increase hunting opportunities while reducing pressure on larger breeding-age alligators.

The agency reported that while harvests of smaller alligators increased significantly, the overall take of alligators ten feet and larger declined compared to the previous season.

South Carolina’s alligator population has undergone a remarkable recovery over the past several decades. Once listed as endangered, the American alligator now thrives across much of the state’s coastal plain. SCDNR estimates that at least 100,000 alligators inhabit South Carolina, supporting one of the Southeast’s most successful conservation success stories.

Today, the species is managed through a tightly regulated harvest system designed to balance hunting opportunities with long-term conservation goals. According to SCDNR, all fees generated through the alligator hunting program are used to support research, monitoring and management efforts associated with the species.

Interested in learning more and applying for a tag? Visit GoOutdoorsSC for more information …

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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