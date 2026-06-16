South Carolina Governor’s Race: A ‘Co-Endorsement?’

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by WILL FOLKS

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In one of the most bizarre developments to befall an already unprecedented election for governor of South Carolina, president Donald Trump – who owes his political ascendancy to the people of the Palmetto State – is reportedly mulling a “co-endorsement” in this runoff race.

Trump previously endorsed S.C. lieutenant governor Pamela Evette ahead of the June 9, 2026 primary election, propelling her to a narrow victory over the state’s four-term attorney general Alan Wilson in the initial round of voting.

The president also participated in a tele-town hall on Evette’s behalf the day before the election.

Despite Trump weighing in, neither candidate came close to winning a majority of votes on the first ballot – forcing a head-to-head runoff election next Tuesday (June 23, 2026). So far, Wilson has been crushing Evette in that race.

As our media outlet has chronicled, Wilson has united broad swaths of the South Carolina GOP electorate behind his candidacy – with multiple polls showing him trouncing Evette in their mano a mano matchup.

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As a result, Trump appears to be hedging his bet in South Carolina as Wilson’s momentum grows.

According to a bombshell report in The Washington Post, the president is reportedly mulling a “co-endorsement” in the South Carolina governor’s race – a move which could potentially signal the end of the road for Evette.

“Trump isn’t ruling out making his endorsement in the S.C. governor’s runoff a ‘dual’ endorsement,” Post reporter Natalie Allison noted. “Pam Evette (who he already endorsed) has not pulled ahead of Alan Wilson ahead of Tuesday’s election, and Trump may now back both.”

Allison’s report cited several Trump sources who believed the race was “very close” and potentially “a toss-up.”

Other Trump advisors watching the race have apparently been made privy to the actual lay of the land… which shows Wilson running away with the election.

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This campaign is about building a stronger South Carolina for the next generation, and I’m proud to have the support of my family and so many families across our great state. pic.twitter.com/czaY6vhXFU — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) June 16, 2026

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“Four other people briefed on private, internal polling in the race said both sides’ surveys show Wilson with an advantage over Evette,” Allison noted. “The people all spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.”

Multiple sources familiar with the conversations taking place at the White House confirmed to FITSNews the speculation surrounding a “co-endorsement” was real.

“This is coming straight from the top,” one source told us. “It’s very real.”

Wilson and Evette face off this evening at 7:00 p.m. EDT on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. – their lone debate of the runoff. Early voting is set to start tomorrow– running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT and then again on Thursday (June 18, 2026) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT. The runoff election is set for next Tuesday with the winner facing Democrat Jermaine Johnson in the general election in November.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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