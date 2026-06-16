Deadly Denmark Drug Deal: Bamberg Man Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

SLED alleges a failed armed robbery during a drug transaction left two men dead and a third victim wounded in Bamberg County…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged a 21-year-old Bamberg County man in connection with a deadly June 8, 2026 shooting that occurred the town of Denmark. According to investigators, the gunfire erupted during an attempted armed robbery tied to a drug transaction.

According to warrants released by SLED, Sacarias Jamel Dupree was charged on June 11, 2026 with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Court documents alleged Dupree and an associate, identified as Joshua Weatherspoon, entered a residence on Mimosa Street in Denmark with the intention of purchasing drugs from the victim, Jayviere Cortez Anderson. During the transaction, investigators say Dupree and Weatherspoon attempted to rob Anderson at gunpoint.

According to SLED affidavits, gunfire was exchanged inside the residence during the attempted robbery. Anderson and Weatherspoon were both killed during the shootout, while a third individual inside the home suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head but survived.

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Authorities say Dupree fled the scene after being shot in the leg. SLED agents were allegedly able to follow a blood trail from the residence to a nearby Dollar General, where Dupree was located. Investigators further stated that a Glock .40-caliber handgun recovered near Dupree matched shell casings found at the crime scene.

Investigators allege the surviving victim attempted to flee when the gunfire erupted and described one of the suspects as a black male wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans – clothing which investigators say matched what Dupree was wearing when he was found.

SLED announced the charges on Monday (June 15, 2026). The agency did not indicate whether additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Dupree was booked into the Bamberg County detention center, and his case will be prosecuted by the S.C. second circuit solicitor’s office. As with all criminal charges, Dupree is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Count on FITSNews to provide updates as prosecutors and investigators continue pursuing answers in this deadly Bamberg County case.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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