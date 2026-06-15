Unsolved Carolinas: Lexington Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman

LPD chief Terrence Green asks community for help locating Elena Katherine Moore after false reports claimed she had been found

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by JENN WOOD

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The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Lexington woman who was last seen walking toward a wooded area behind a local shopping center.

According to the latest press release, 39-year-old Elena Katherine Moore was reported missing on Friday, June 12, 2026. Investigators have since developed a clearer timeline of her last known movements and are continuing an active search for the missing woman.

Police say Moore frequently visited Planet Fitness at 560 Whiteford Way in Lexington. During the investigation, officers determined she signed into the gym on Thursday, June 11, at approximately 6:40 p.m.

According to LPD, Moore was later observed walking away from the Planet Fitness location toward the wooded area behind the nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement store. She was reportedly wearing an olive-green zip-up hoodie and black athletic pants.

Officers deployed a drone and conducted aerial searches of the area, but those efforts did not locate Moore.

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The department also addressed reports circulating over the weekend indicating Moore had been located.

According to LPD, information suggesting Moore had been found safe was inaccurate.

“Information that Ms. Moore had been located was reported earlier,” the department said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these were false reports, and the Lexington Police Department apologizes for any confusion this may have caused.”

As of Monday evening, Moore remained missing.

News of Moore’s disappearance has generated widespread concern throughout Lexington and the greater Lake Murray community, where friends describe her as an active fitness professional and outdoor enthusiast.

“Those who know Elena know that she is very active and familiar with the Lake Murray area,” friend Lauren Beasley wrote in a Facebook post. “She spends time kayaking, paddleboarding, rollerblading, walking the dam, working out at Wolf Fitness and training her clients.”

As the search continues, several friends have urged the public to avoid speculation and instead focus on sharing verified information with investigators.

Community members have also organized additional efforts to assist the search.

According to social media posts circulating Monday, Dukes Investigations has offered a $1,500 reward for reliable information leading to Moore’s whereabouts.

Individuals with information are encouraged to contact LPD directly. Information provided to Dukes Investigations will reportedly be forwarded to law enforcement.

Friends and supporters are planning a public vigil for Moore on Tuesday evening.

According to organizer Tammy Davis, the gathering will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 16, 2026) at LJ’s Par & Grill in Lexington.

“Please come out and support and share your stories and hope that she is found safe,” Davis wrote.

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Sponsored by BAMBERG LEGAL, our Unsolved Carolinas series shines a spotlight on cases that have fallen off the front pages in the hopes of finding answers – and justice – for victims.

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Moore is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs about 120 pounds.

According to investigators, there is no known vehicle in Moore’s possession, and it remains unclear whether she has access to her cellular phone.

Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts is urged to contact detective Santoro of the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-7271 or by email at asantoro@lexsc.gov.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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