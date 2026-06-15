Tom Davis: Proud to Support Alan Wilson for Governor

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by TOM DAVIS

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Fellow South Carolinian:

Our state is at a hinge point. The decisions we make over the next few years — on taxes, on energy, on protecting land from overdevelopment, on how much room government leaves for families and businesses to thrive — will shape this state for a generation. That is why the choice for our next governor matters so much, and it is why I am endorsing Alan Wilson.

I don’t make endorsements lightly. For me, the question always begins with principle: does this person share my belief that government should be small, that markets should be free, and that the people of South Carolina — not the bureaucracy in Columbia, and certainly not the federal government in DC — know best how to spend their own money and run their own lives? Alan does.

But shared principles are only the starting point. I also have to be convinced a candidate can actually govern, that they have the discipline and skill to turn conviction into results, and that they are someone I can work with to get it done. On every count, Alan clears the bar.

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Consider what he is offering: A plan to eliminate the state income tax and make South Carolina one of the most competitive states in the nation. Real property tax relief, including auto-enrolling our seniors for the homestead exemption they have earned. An all-of-the-above energy strategy that supports nuclear and reliable baseload power so our economy can keep growing. A data center policy that respects local control and protects ratepayers instead of sticking working families with the bill. These are not slogans to me, they are fights I have waged in the SC Senate, and Alan is committed to the same outcomes.

His record backs it up. Four terms as Attorney General, the longest-serving in our country. A colonel in the National Guard and a combat veteran who has spent his life in service. A leader who has been tough on crime, defended our constitutional liberties, and never wavered on conservative values.

I have watched Alan stand firm when it counted. He is principled, he is effective, and he is someone I trust to lead. That is why I am proud to support Alan Wilson for Governor, and I hope you will join me.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Tom Davis (File)

Tom Davis represents Beaufort and Jasper counties in the South Carolina Senate. He chairs the Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee.

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