Melissa Oremus: ‘Why I’m Supporting Pamela Evette’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MELISSA OREMUS

***

I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside Pamela Evette for years, and I can tell you this decision wasn’t difficult for me.

Pam doesn’t just talk about conservative values, she fights for them. Whether it’s eliminating the income tax, lowering property taxes, expanding school choice, protecting medical freedom, securing our elections, defending parental rights, reforming our courts, supporting law enforcement, or standing up to woke ideology, Pam has been consistent and unwavering.

As lieutenant governor, she has never been a figurehead. She has been actively engaged with the General Assembly, testifying in committee hearings, meeting with legislators, and working side-by-side with us on the issues that matter most to South Carolina families. She doesn’t wait to be asked her opinion — she is informed, engaged, and willing to lead.

Pam is unapologetically pro-life, pro-family, pro-business, and pro-freedom. She understands what it means to create jobs because she built a successful business herself. She understands government because she’s been in the trenches helping shape policy. Most importantly, she understands people. Her intelligence, charisma, work ethic, and genuine love for South Carolina are impossible to miss.

***

One of the things I respect most about Pam is her integrity. She has never asked any of us to compromise our principles or abandon our moral compass to help one of her friends. Unfortunately, we’ve seen that kind of behavior from others. Alan Wilson asked members of the General Assembly to support his liberal friend James Smith for a judgeship, and we said no. We said no to cronyism, no to backroom deals, and yes to transparency. Too often, it seems his office operates through backroom negotiations and plea bargains. Either you’re tough on crime or you’re not.

Leadership is also about showing respect and accountability. When members of the General Assembly call, they deserve a response. I’ve experienced firsthand what it’s like to have those calls ignored. If you won’t return the calls of elected representatives now, what kind of Governor would you be? South Carolina needs someone with the backbone to face tough questions head-on, not run from them.

One of the things I respect most about Pam is that she never wavered in her support for President Donald Trump and the America First movement. While others tested the political winds, Pam stood firm. That’s why President Trump endorsed her, and that’s why I believe she is the strongest fighter for South Carolina’s future.

At the end of the day, I want a Governor who will fight for conservative principles, demand accountability, and never forget who they work for. Pamela Evette has proven she is that leader.

That’s why she has my full support for Governor of South Carolina.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Melissa Oremus represents the citizens of