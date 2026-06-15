Crossroads 2026: Ralph Norman Endorses Alan Wilson

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by WILL FOLKS

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First, he was inclined to stay above the fray… but shortly thereafter, he was rethinking things.

When it came down to it, though, Ralph Norman made the move most South Carolina Republican voters – including his own supporters – have been making during the first week of the GOP runoff election for governor of the Palmetto State.

He came down on the side of attorney general Alan Wilson over lieutenant governor Pamela Evette…

In a move that could constitute the final nail in Evette’s political coffin, Norman – the fifth district congressman, wealthy developer and founding member of the Freedom Caucus – lent his “complete endorsement” to Wilson in the hopes of “moving South Carolina in a more conservative direction.”

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Multiple runoff polls (here and here) have shown Wilson with healthy leads over Evette in their head-to-head battle for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, which kicked off with a bang last week.

Evette, backed by president Donald Trump, narrowly edged Wilson in the first round of voting on June 9, 2026 – receiving 136,390 votes (or 28.9% of ballots cast). Wilson finished a close second with 123,559 votes (or 26.1% of ballots cast) for Wilson in the first round of voting.

Since the primary, though, all the momentum has been on Wilson’s side – a groundswell punctuated by Norman lending his imprimatur.

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?? @RalphNorman has endorsed S.C. attorney general @AGAlanWilson in the 2026 South Carolina governor's race… Norman finished third last week with 17% of the vote. His endorsement is a MAJOR development in the runoff election between Wilson and @PamelaEvette. #Crossroads2026 pic.twitter.com/mc1o1boNK5 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) June 15, 2026

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Norman finished third in last week’s Republican gubernatorial primary, receiving 80,790 votes (or 17.1% of all ballots cast). His supporters – many of whom have previously endorsed Wilson – are seen as a vital component of a winning coalition in next week’s runoff election.

In addition to shoring up Wilson’s support on his right flank, Norman’s backing could be a huge geographic boon – as he won five counties last week (Cherokee, Chester, Greenville, Union and York).

Until last weekend, though, Norman was reportedly disinclined to weigh in on the race.

“He was licking his wounds and picking up his yard signs,” a source close to Norman’s campaign told us at the time.

Whatever changed his mind, it has infused Wilson’s candidacy with fresh momentum at a pivotal phase of the race – coming one day before he was scheduled to debate Evette and two days before the start of early voting.

“Congressman Ralph Norman is a conservative juggernaut who has spent his career fighting for the taxpayers, families, and conservative values that make South Carolina strong,” Wilson said in response to Norman’s nod. “Whether standing up to Washington bureaucrats, challenging the political establishment, or defending the principles of limited government, Ralph has never backed down from a fight. I am honored to have his endorsement and grateful for his friendship as we continue building a statewide movement focused on protecting freedom, securing our future, and keeping South Carolina the most conservative state in America. To everyone who stood with Congressman Ralph Norman, know this: you have a home on Team Wilson.”

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The podium from which fifth district congressman Ralph Norman issued his endorsement of attorney general Alan Wilson in the 2026 Republican runoff for governor of South Carolina. (Carson Sheppard/FITSNews)

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Norman issued his endorsement at his campaign headquarters in Rock Hill, S.C. From there, he was scheduled to travel to West Columbia, S.C. to appear alongside Wilson at the latter’s campaign headquarters.

Wilson and Evette face off tomorrow evening at 7:00 p.m. EDT on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. – their lone debate of the runoff. Early voting is set to start the following day – running from June 17-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT. The runoff election is set for next Tuesday (June 23, 2026), with the winner facing Democrat Jermaine Johnson in the general election in November.

Wilson has now secured endorsements from three of his former rivals – Norman, first district congresswoman Nancy Mace (who finished in fifth place with 57,380 votes, or 12.1% of all ballots cast) and state senator Josh Kimbrell (who dropped out of the race earlier this month).

Lowcountry multi-millionaire Rom Reddy – whose late entry into the race ate into Norman’s support and likely cost him a spot in the runoff – has said he is staying out of the runoff.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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