Crossroads 2026: Alan Wilson Rolls Out Fifth District Endorsements

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by WILL FOLKS

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In the head-to-head battle for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in South Carolina, attorney general Alan Wilson is picking up support in a critical region of the state – a region carried by one of his former GOP rivals for the Palmetto State governor’s mansion.

Wilson’s campaign announced on Friday (June 12, 2026) endorsements from Kershaw County sheriff Lee Boan, state senators Everett Stubbs and Mike Johnson and Freedom Caucus leader Jackie Terribile (all of whom hail from York County). Earlier this week, Wilson received the endorsement of S.C. sixteenth circuit solicitor Kevin Brackett – whose office oversees criminal prosecutions in Union and York counties.

Both Union and York counties were carried by congressman Ralph Norman in Tuesday’s GOP primary election.

These endorsements “further strengthen Wilson’s support throughout the northern Midlands of South Carolina,” according to a release from Wilson’s campaign. They also appear to give Wilson an early advantage over lieutenant governor Pamela Evette in the battle to nail down Norman’s voters.

Evette and Wilson are now fighting mano a mano for the GOP nomination – a battle which will be decided on June 23, 2026, just ten ( 10 ) days from now.

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“Alan Wilson and I have known each other for many years, and I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside him in the South Carolina National Guard,” Boan said in backing the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor. “Throughout his career, whether in uniform, as attorney general, or as a friend, Alan has always answered the call to serve others.”

“Almost a decade ago public corruption was running rampant in this region of the state,” Stubbs said of Wilson. “Our community turned to Alan Wilson for help. Alan Wilson was there for us then and he is still here for us today. For these reasons and more, I am honored to give my full endorsement and support to Alan Wilson to be the next Governor of South Carolina.”

Johnson hinged his support for Wilson on the infrastructure issue – which was also cited by state representative Joe White in his endorsement of the attorney general, released earlier Friday.

“He understands that South Carolina cannot reach its full potential without investing in the infrastructure that keeps our communities safe and our economy moving,” Johnson said. “Our roads, bridges, and transportation networks are critical to the daily lives of working families and businesses. Alan Wilson has the vision, leadership, and conservative principles necessary to tackle these challenges and build a stronger South Carolina for generations to come.”

As for Terribile – an early supporter of Norman – she said her decision to endorse Wilson was based on her belief that he is the best candidate to advance the parental rights movement in the Palmetto State.

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S.C. state representative Jackie Terribile (Facebook)

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“Alan Wilson has spent his career fighting for South Carolina families and defending the values that matter most to parents,” she said. “As a mom and a strong advocate for parental rights, I am endorsing Alan Wilson because I trust him to put our families and our values first. Alan is a fighter and I know he’s not afraid to stand up for what’s right. I know he will continue to protect parental rights and keep South Carolina moving in the right direction. That’s why I am proud to endorse Alan Wilson for governor.”

Wilson recognized each one of his new supporters individually – praising Boan for having spent a lifetime “serving and protecting the people of Kershaw County” while hailing Stubbs as having “earned a reputation for standing up for South Carolina values and fighting for the communities he represents.” He lauded Johnson as a legislative leader who “understands that conservative leadership means planning for the future and making sure South Carolina’s growth benefits the people who call this state home,” while calling Terribile “a force in the state movement to give parents more power in their children’s education.”

“Her energy and enthusiasm for education reform is contagious and I am thrilled to have her on Team Wilson,” the attorney general added.

Wilson and Evette are scheduled to debate next Tuesday (June 16, 2026) in Conway, S.C. with early voting set to start the following day. Early voting will run from June 17-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT. The runoff election is set for Tuesday June 23, 2026, with the winner advancing to face Democrat Jermaine Johnson in the general election in November.

For the past three decades, the GOP nomination has been decisive. No Democrat has won a top-of-the-ticket race in South Carolina since 1998.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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