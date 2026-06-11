West Columbia Officer, Suspect Wounded In Exchange Of Gunfire

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A late-night encounter in West Columbia, South Carolina ended with both a police officer and a suspect sustaining gunshot wounds on Wednesday evening (June 10, 2026) – prompting an investigation by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to the West Columbia Police Department (WCPD), officers responded to the 500 block of North Brown Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. EDT following a call for service. During the encounter, gunfire erupted, leaving both a WCPD officer – and the suspect who fired at him – wounded.

Authorities confirmed both individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment and as of Thursday morning (June 11, 2026), both the officer and the suspect were listed in stable condition.

Few details regarding what led to the shooting have been publicly released, including the nature of the initial call, the identity of the suspect or whether additional officers were involved.

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Consistent with standard protocol in the vast majority of South Carolina officer-involved shootings, the case has been turned over to SLED for an independent investigation.

State agents are expected to conduct witness interviews, collect forensic evidence and review any available body-worn camera footage before presenting their findings to prosecutors for review.

The shooting marks the latest officer-involved incident to draw scrutiny in South Carolina this year. As FITSNews previously reported, SLED continues to investigate numerous law enforcement shootings across the Palmetto State at the request of local agencies.

Once its investigation is complete, SLED will submit its findings to the appropriate prosecutorial authority. No timetable has been announced for the release of additional information.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to FITSNews for any updates as additional details are released by investigators.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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