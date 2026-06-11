Crossroads 2026: Ralph Norman ‘Unlikely’ to Endorse in GOP Runoff

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

One of the most coveted potential endorsements of the 2026 South Carolina Republican runoff election… is not endorsing. At least not yet, sources close to him have confirmed to our media outlet.

Fifth district congressman Ralph Norman – who finished in third place in Tuesday’s GOP partisan primary election – is inclined to stay out of the head-to-head battle between lieutenant governor Pamela Evette and attorney general Alan Wilson, our sources say. Some of Norman’s high-profile backers – potentially up to and including his choice for lieutenant governor, former state representative Adam Morgan – could weigh in on the Evette v. Wilson battle, but Norman himself is leaning against getting involved, we’re told.

Sources close to the Freedom Caucus leader told us Norman’s calculus could change based on unforeseen events, but that an endorsement from him of either candidate is highly unlikely.

***

Evette and Wilson finished first and second in Tuesday’s GOP primary, respectively – but because neither won a majority of votes they are scheduled to face off against each other on June 23, 2026. Evette received 136,390 votes ( 28.9% of ballots cast) while Wilson drew 123,559 votes ( 26.1% of ballots cast) to advance to the runoff election.

Norman came in third with 80,722 votes ( 17.1% of ballots cast), which was roughly in line with his pre-election polling. While Norman finished behind the two frontrunners statewide, he won vote-rich Greenville County – narrowly edging Wilson – while also carrying four counties in his congressional district (Cherokee, Chester, Union and York).

Those five counties represent solid gold real estate for Wilson and Evette as they crisscross the state over the coming twelve ( 12 ) days in their mano a mano battle.

Norman supporters are also hardcore, movement conservatives – meaning they are highly likely to return to the polls in two weeks time if one of the surviving candidates speaks to their issues (i.e. judicial reform, term limits and cracking down on corruption in state politics).

With the runoff having early indications of a slugfest, the battle for Norman’s backers will be ferocious… and initial returns would point to Wilson having the advantage in securing them.

***

Add this to the list of reasons our family will be supporting @AGAlanWilson in the runoff as well as encouraging all our friends and neighbors to do the same. https://t.co/NiTmvnBn79 — StacyShea (@TheStacyShea) June 11, 2026

***

Wilson previously received the endorsement of sixth-place finisher Josh Kimbrell, an embattled state senator who suspended his campaign the week before the election. He also received a surprise endorsement from his erstwhile bitter rival, first district congresswoman Nancy Mace – who finished in fifth place on Tuesday with 57,332 votes ( 12.13% of ballots cast).

“I want a law and order governor, and that law and order governor is going to be Alan Wilson,” Mace told her supporters on election night.

Fourth-place finisher Rom Reddy – who spent millions of his personal fortune to secure just 66,922 votes ( 14.16% of ballots cast) – has previously said he is not endorsing in the runoff. However, the diminutive and mercurial Indian-Italian has been making posts on social media about who he plans to vote for in other statewide runoff races – so we’d be surprised if he didn’t offer some thoughts on the two finalists prior to June 23.

As for Norman, we’ll keep an eye on him in the coming days to see if anything changes his mind, but for now it would appear he is staying above the impending fray…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

