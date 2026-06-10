S.C. Lawmaker Allegedly Pulled Gun At Polling Location

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is reviewing a request from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to investigate an incident involving veteran state representative Michael Frank Rivers, 69, at a polling place Tuesday’s statewide primary election.

According to a statement provided to FITSNews by Renée Wunderlich, SLED’s public information director, the agency was asked to review the matter after allegations surfaced that Rivers pointed a firearm at another individual outside of a polling place in Green Pond, S.C.

“Today the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was requested by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident yesterday that involved State Representative Michael Frank Rivers allegedly pointing a firearm at a person outside of a polling place in Green Pond, SC,” Wunderlich said. “SLED is reviewing the request for an investigation at this time.”

The development comes less than 24 hours after FITSNews exclusively reported on allegations that Rivers had drawn a weapon during an altercation at a precinct in Colleton County.

***

???? If you're following our live feed, you'll know there are reports that a South Carolina state representative, Michael F. Rivers Sr., pulled a gun (that's right… pulled a GUN) at a polling place in Colleton County earlier today. No formal investigatory request yet, but… — FITSNews (@fitsnews) June 10, 2026

***

In a pair of updates included in our exclusive ‘Crossroads 2026‘ election night live coverage, FITSNews reported that Rivers — who also serves as a pastor — allegedly pulled a firearm on an individual at the Green Pond precinct.

According to a press release issued Wednesday by CCSO, deputies became aware of the incident at approximately 1:46 p.m. EDT. It allegedly occurred as voters were casting ballots at the Green Pond Community Center. When deputies arrived, Rivers had already left the location.

The sheriff’s office stated it subsequently received information alleging a firearm had been displayed during the altercation. Because the incident involved a sitting member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, the matter was referred to SLED for review.

“After receiving information alleging that a firearm was displayed during the altercation, the Sheriff’s Office notified the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED),” the release stated. “Due to the involvement of a sitting state representative, the investigation has been deferred to SLED.”

***

As of this publication, authorities have not released details regarding what led to the alleged confrontation, whether any threats were made, or whether criminal charges are being considered.

Likewise, Rivers has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Rivers was defeated by Shannon N. DeLoach in his bid for a sixth term in office. With all precincts reporting, DeLoach received 2,159 votes (or 53.71% of all ballots cast). Rivers received 1,861 votes, or 46.29% of all ballots cast.

The incident occurred during a contentious primary election day across the Palmetto State, where voters were casting ballots in several high-profile statewide and legislative contests. FITSNews will continue monitoring developments and will update this story as additional information becomes available from SLED, CCSO and any parties involved.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

