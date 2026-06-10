Rabid Bobcat Confirmed In Chester County

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A rabid bobcat has been confirmed in Chester County, South Carolina, after state health officials announced the animal tested positive for rabies following an incident near Fort Lawn.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Health (SCDPH), the bobcat was discovered near the intersection of Foxcroft and Huntington drives and was submitted for laboratory testing on June 5, 2026. Results received on Monday (June 8, 2026) confirmed the animal was infected with the deadly virus.

Health officials said two people were exposed to the rabid bobcat and have been referred to their healthcare providers for evaluation and potential post-exposure treatment. One dog was also exposed during the incident and was later humanely euthanized at the owner’s discretion.

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As FITSNews has previously reported, rabies cases are routinely identified across South Carolina each year, often involving wildlife such as raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats and bobcats. While human rabies infections remain extremely rare, the disease is almost always fatal once symptoms develop, making immediate medical evaluation critical following any potential exposure.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” DPH Rabies Program Manager Terri McCollister said in a statement. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

State health officials define an exposure as direct contact between broken skin or mucous membranes – including the eyes, nose or mouth – and the saliva or nervous system tissue of an infected animal. Pet owners are also encouraged to treat unexplained wounds on their animals as possible rabies exposures until proven otherwise.

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RELATED | RABID ANIMALS CONFIRMED ACROSS FIVE COUNTIES

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The confirmed case marks the first rabid animal identified in Chester County this year and adds to a growing statewide tally. According to DPH, 47 animals have tested positive for rabies across South Carolina in 2026. Since 2002, the Palmetto State has averaged approximately 136 confirmed rabies cases annually. In 2025, South Carolina recorded 101 rabid animals statewide, including one case in Chester County.

DPH officials stressed that keeping pets current on rabies vaccinations remains one of the most effective safeguards against the disease. Residents who believe they, someone they know or a pet may have come into contact with the infected bobcat – or any potentially rabid animal – are urged to contact DPH immediately.

The agency’s Columbia office can be reached at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours. After-hours and holiday calls can be directed to (888) 847-0902 and selecting Option 2.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience informed of rabies alerts and other public health developments affecting communities across the Palmetto State.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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