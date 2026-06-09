Pamela Evette’s Finance Committeeman Charged With Assault

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by WILL FOLKS

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A member of South Carolina GOP gubernatorial co-frontrunner Pamela Evette‘s campaign finance team was arrested in Greer, S.C. on Monday (June 8, 2026) and charged with assault.

Blake Kirsch, 27, a realtor from Boiling Springs, S.C., was charged by officers of the Greer Police Department (GPD) with third degree assault and battery.

Kirsch is a staunch supporter and fundraiser for the Ohio-born Evette, who has served since 2019 as lieutenant governor to status quo incumbent Henry McMaster.

“We’re not just running a campaign, we’re starting a movement,” Evette said in announcing her campaign finance team last year.

As the day of decision in the Palmetto State dawned, though, that movement appeared to have turned violent…

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? A top member of @PamelaEvette's campaign finance team, Blake Kirsch, was arrested in Greer, S.C. on Monday and charged with assault. We are still working to confirm whether the charge is tied to the video footage we just posted… pic.twitter.com/2euB5VUDDL — FITSNews (@fitsnews) June 9, 2026

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FITSNews has submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to GPD in an effort to obtain details regarding the circumstances surrounding Kirsh’s arrest, but supporters of Nancy Mace – one of Evette’s rivals in the race for governor of South Carolina – have identified him as the individual who allegedly attacked one of Mace’s supporters at a campaign stop in Greer.

“Last night a member of Pamela Evette’s finance committee attacked a Nancy Mace supporter outside an event,” a pro-Mace account wrote on X. “This type of behavior is DISGUSTING. Pam must immediately denounce VIOLENCE from her team. This is unbecoming for a Lt. Governor and someone who wants to be our next governor.”

Here’s a clip of the incident…

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Last night a member of Pamela Evette's finance committee attacked a @NancyMace supporter outside an event.



This type of behavior is DISGUSTING.



Pam must immediately denounce VIOLENCE from her team.



This is unbecoming for a Lt. Governor and someone who wants to be our next… pic.twitter.com/W40oQiAjVs — Mace War Room (@MaceWarRoom) June 9, 2026

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“Violence has no place in South Carolina politics,” Mace said in a statement responding to the arrest. “Pam must immediately disavow the violent behavior by her campaign, fire the individual, and apologize to the young man who was attacked. This behavior is completely disqualifying for a sitting Lt. Governor, let alone a woman who wants to become Governor. Unreal.”

Evette’s campaign said it was “deeply disappointed” by the incident and noted that Kirsch was “no longer” a member of her fundraising team.

“Our team is deeply disappointed that this occurred,” campaign manager Megan Finnern said. “We support free speech and do not in any way condone violence. He is not, and has never been, employed by the campaign and he is no longer a member of our finance committee.”

Headed into today’s voting, polls showed Evette with a narrow lead over S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson. S.C. fifth district congressman Ralph Norman, Lowcountry multi-millionaire Rom Reddy and Mace were close behind the two frontrunners.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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