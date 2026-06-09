Guilty Plea Adds a New Dimension to ‘Rose Petal Murder’ Appeal

Newly obtained hearing transcript sheds light on related allegations that have become a flashpoint in Zachary Hughes’ appeal of his conviction…

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by JENN WOOD

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For more than four years, one of the most controversial aspects of the infamous ‘Rose Petal Murder’ case – which shocked the South Carolina upstate in the fall of 2021 – remained largely hidden from public view.

While Zachary David Hughes – a classically trained concert pianist turned cold-blooded killer – stood trial for the savage stabbing of 41-year-old Christina Parcell, someone with whom Hughes had no known connections, another legal drama was unfolding largely in the shadows.

A separate child exploitation investigation involving Parcell and her fiancé, Bradly Post, was advancing almost exclusively behind the scenes. Jurors in Hughes’ high-profile murder trial never heard evidence related to that investigation, and until now the public has been mostly in the dark as to what investigators actually found.

A newly obtained transcript (.pdf) from Post’s March 2026 guilty plea hearing changes that – framing Hughes’ ongoing appeal of his murder conviction in an entirely new light and raising questions about the judge who sentenced Post to “time served” for his confessed crimes.

The hearing provided the most detailed public account yet of the evidence uncovered during the investigation — including allegations involving both Post and Parcell, the discovery of hundreds of images and videos involving Parcell’s daughter, and prosecutors’ explanation for why they agreed to dismiss more serious manufacturing charges.

Perhaps most notably, Post agreed under oath that prosecutors’ factual summary of the case was “substantially true and correct.”

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THE UNDERLYING INVESTIGATION

The criminal case against Post cannot be separated from the murder investigation that first brought his conduct to light.

On October 13, 2021, Parcell was found brutally stabbed to death inside her sister’s home in Greer, South Carolina. Investigators ultimately determined Parcell had suffered dozens of sharp-force injuries prior to her body being dragged across the living room floor and surrounded with scattered rose petals — details that gave the case its enduring moniker, the ‘Rose Petal Murder.’

Post, who was engaged to Parcell at the time, discovered her body after becoming concerned when she stopped responding to phone calls. His discovery of the crime scene launched an investigation that would eventually expose far more than a homicide.

At the center of the broader saga was an increasingly bitter custody dispute involving Parcell, her former boyfriend John Mello and the couple’s young daughter. Prosecutors later alleged Mello and convicted killer Zachary Hughes were close associates who communicated extensively in the months leading up to the murder.

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John Mello (Facebook)

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Hughes was arrested less than a month after the killing and, following a highly publicized trial in February 2025, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Although Hughes admitted killing Parcell, he claimed he acted because he believed her daughter was in danger.

Meanwhile, investigators examining electronic devices recovered during the homicide investigation uncovered evidence that led to a separate child sexual abuse material case against Post. That investigation eventually resulted in dozens of allegations, years of litigation and ongoing disputes over the role Parcell herself allegedly played in creating some of the images and videos recovered by investigators.

Many of these allegations never reached the jury in Hughes’ murder trial after Greenville County circuit court judge Patrick C. Fant III ruled the evidence was inadmissible.

As Hughes’ appeal now moves forward, the details discussed during Post’s plea hearing provide the clearest public glimpse yet into the evidence that remained largely hidden from jurors — and from the public — throughout much of the case.

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WHAT INVESTIGATORS SAID THEY FOUND

According to assistant attorney general Camille Guthrie, investigators initially examined Post’s cellphone during the homicide investigation into Parcell’s death. That examination uncovered child sexual abuse material (or “CSAM”) and ultimately led authorities to obtain a search warrant for Post’s residence.

During the hearing, Guthrie told the court investigators found images of Parcell’s daughter “nude and in various stages of undress” on Post’s phone. The subsequent search of Post’s home allegedly uncovered far more.

“The results of the examination revealed hundreds of images and videos of Mrs. Parcell and her daughter both posing nude and in lingerie,” Guthrie told the court.

According to prosecutors, these images spanned multiple years and numerous locations. Investigators further alleged many of the videos appeared to show Parcell herself setting up cameras and recording the activity.

“In many of these videos, it is clear that Mrs. Parcell is setting up a video camera to film herself and her daughter doing nude exercises and posing,” Guthrie said.

Prosecutors also described images involving another minor child connected to the family as well as material tied to a separate Greenville County child exploitation case. One of the most significant revelations from the hearing involved the charges prosecutors chose not to pursue.

Post originally faced allegations related to manufacturing child sexual abuse material. Those charges were ultimately dismissed as part of the plea disposition. During the hearing, Guthrie explained the rational for the dismissal.

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Christina Parcell (File)

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“The state believes that there is evidence to suggest that Mr. Post engaged in the manufacture of some of these images,” she told the court.

However, prosecutors acknowledged proving that allegation beyond a reasonable doubt would be difficult because many of the videos appeared to have been independently created by Parcell.

“The state concedes that Mrs. Parcell appears to independently create so many of the videos and images in this case it would be difficult for the State to prove at trial that Mr. Post was the one who was making some of these images,” Guthrie said.

She further noted that Post does not appear in any of the videos recovered by investigators.

Post’s defense attorney, Lucas Marchant, also presented a dramatically different narrative.

While acknowledging Post’s possession of the material, Marchant repeatedly argued investigators could not prove Post created the images and emphasized forensic interviews in which children denied Post personally photographed them or directed the activity.

At one point, Marchant told the court: “I’m trying to dance around it, judge, but I don’t know any other way to say it than Ms. Parcell is at the root of this.”

Those statements represent some of the clearest public comments yet regarding Parcell’s alleged involvement in the creation of the material.

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RELATED | DEFENSE LAYS OUT SWEEPING APPEAL

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WHY THIS MATTERS TO HUGHES’ APPEAL

Although Post’s plea hearing occurred more than a year after Hughes was convicted, the transcript strikes at the heart of one of the most fiercely contested disputes throughout the murder case. From pretrial motions through the trial itself, prosecutors repeatedly argued allegations involving CSAM connected to Post and Parcell were either irrelevant, unsupported or improperly inflammatory.

In a motion seeking to exclude the evidence (.pdf), prosecutors in the office of former S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins argued the allegations against Parcell and Post were “wholly collateral” to the murder case and warned that introducing them would inject an issue that remained “in dispute” into the trial. The state further argued defense efforts to publicly accuse Parcell of participating in the creation of child sexual abuse material amounted to “victim shaming” and risked unfairly prejudicing both the murder prosecution and the pending case against Post.

At various hearings, prosecutors went even further.

According to Hughes’ attorneys, prosecutors repeatedly characterized allegations involving Parcell as wholly unsubstantiated and argued allowing jurors to hear them would violate protections afforded to crime victims under South Carolina law. One prosecutor argued Parcell had a right under the Victims’ Rights Act “not to be shamed and ridiculed in the case against the defendant who’s allegedly committed this murder.”

Assistant solicitor Jake Hofferth similarly objected to defense efforts to characterize the images recovered during the investigation, stating: “It’s always been the state’s position that those are unfounded and it would be improper in any setting.”

Yet the factual basis prosecutors presented during Post’s plea hearing painted a markedly different picture. Rather than describing the allegations as speculative or unsupported, assistant attorney general Camille Guthrie told the court investigators recovered hundreds of images and videos depicting Parcell and her daughter posing nude and in lingerie. She further told the court that “in many of these videos” Parcell appeared to be setting up cameras and recording the activity herself. Prosecutors also explained that while they believed evidence existed suggesting Post participated in manufacturing some of the material, proving that allegation beyond a reasonable doubt would be difficult because Parcell appeared to have independently created much of it. Post ultimately acknowledged under oath that the State’s factual recitation was substantially true and correct.

For Hughes’ appellate attorneys, that contrast is likely to become increasingly significant.

Their argument has never been that the jury needed to hear mere allegations. Rather, they have maintained that jurors were prevented from hearing evidence Hughes claimed informed his belief that Parcell’s daughter was in danger — evidence the State repeatedly characterized as unsupported while simultaneously pursuing criminal charges against Post based upon the same underlying investigation.

Whether the Court of Appeals ultimately agrees remains to be seen. Appellate judges will evaluate judge Fant’s rulings based on the law and facts available when those decisions were made.

But the transcript undeniably complicates the narrative that dominated much of the pretrial litigation. What prosecutors once described as unfounded allegations are now accompanied by guilty pleas, sworn testimony and factual admissions that have become part of the public record.

And that reality is likely to feature prominently as Hughes continues his effort to obtain a new trial.

Finally, the revelations call into question the leniency shown to Post by S.C. circuit court judge Edward Miller. While Miller sentenced him to seven ( 7 ) years – Post was credited for time served and released.

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THE TRANSCRIPT

(S.C. Thirteenth Judicial Circuit)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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