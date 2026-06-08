The Running Mate Conundrum: To Announce or Not to Announce

Some members of the GOP gubernatorial field have made their picks, others haven’t… and one frontrunner botched the process completely.

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by MARK POWELL

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With primary day upon us, South Carolina Republican voters have a choice: go with a gubernatorial candidate who has either announced their choice of a running mate for lieutenant governor (along with one whose selection was apparently released for her); or cast your ballot for one who’s keeping their decision close to the vest.

It’s a fifty-fifty proposition – as evidenced by the decisions (or lack thereof) of the five candidates vying for the Palmetto State’s decisive GOP gubernatorial nomination.

“It’s a very important choice, since it’s an early indication of what you can expect from a candidate as governor,” a national GOP strategist unaffiliated with any campaign in South Carolina shared with us. “It’s very much like a presidential candidate’s selection of a VP running mate. That’s generally the first major decision they face. And that selection often reveals a lot about the candidate.”

Political expedience is almost certainly involved in the pick. After all, you’ve got to win an election – so you want to be joined on the ticket by someone who brings votes to the table. But there’s more to it than just that. A candidate is choosing someone who would immediately succeed them as governor in the event of their death, resignation, or removal from office – which has happened twice in recent South Carolina history.

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When governor Donald S. Russell stepped down in 1965 to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy, lieutenant governor Robert E. McNair moved up to the top job.

Then there was 2017, when governor Nikki Haley’s appointment as United Nations ambassador was expressly intended for lieutenant governor Henry McMaster to move into the governor’s mansion – where he has resided ever since.

When McNair and McMaster ascended to the governor’s office, it’s worth remembering both had previously been elected independently to their posts. Starting in 2018, though, lieutenant governors have been elected as part of a ticket. Incumbent Pamela Evette was the first “lite governor” elected under this new system.

Which brings us to the cusp of Primary Week 2026. While the constitution demands that these two officials be elected in tandem, there’s no requirement that a nominee’s running mate be announced prior to statewide primary elections.

In other words, you can announce your choice before winning your party’s nomination for governor – but it’s not required.

“Conventional wisdom is split over whether tipping your hand early is wise or ill-advised,” the strategist we spoke with explained. “And the current 50-50 break between candidates who have and candidates who haven’t reinforces that. On the one hand, it lets voters know what they can expect. A sound choice can win kudos for the selection, whereas going into the voting booth on primary day is like buying a pig in a poke when you vote for a candidate who hasn’t named a running mate. So, on the one hand, there’s that.”

But there’s always a downside, too…

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“There’s also risk involved,” the strategist continued. “A bad choice can blow up in your face. Plus, while you inherit your running mate’s friends, you also inherit their enemies. And in politics, enemies often have longer memories than friends.”

In the current race, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson began the new year with a bang by tapping state senator Mike Reichenbach to join his ticket on January 9, 2026. The conservative lawmaker is immensely popular in the Florence area – where he owns a car dealership – as is believed to have propped up Wilson’s support in the Pee Dee region of the state. The selection was generally well received within the GOP – and also dealt a blow to Evette, who had hoped to win Reichenbach’s endorsement.

Last week, congressman Ralph Norman announced the selection of former state representative (and South Carolina Freedom Caucus founder) Adam Morgan as his running mate. This was also viewed as a shrewd selection given Morgan’s solid conservative bona fides. Choosing him reinforced Norman’s standing among conservative voters, potentially guarding against inroads made by Lowcountry multi-millionaire Rom Reddy. Morgan is also a proven voter-getting in the GOP-vote-heavy Upstate, and his youth (he’s 37) counterbalanced Norman being the oldest candidate in the field (72).

On the other hand, there was Evette’s rumored choice of Henry McMaster, Jr., son of the outgoing governor (and her boss). This contemplated selection was leaked during president Donald Trump’s endorsement of her candidacy last month, setting off a firestorm of negative reaction.

“A pooch screw for the ages,” one Palmetto politico privately called it.

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“The whole Evette-McMaster, Jr. debacle is a cautionary tale on how badly things can go when the selection is bungled,” the strategist pointed out. “Even if the choice turns out to be true, the damage Evette has already sustained is significantly serious.”

Worse for Evette? This choice turned out not to be true (ultimately)… meaning all of the headaches were for nothing.

As for Mace and Reddy, they’ve opted against naming a running mate prior to the election – although Reddy reportedly attempted to court education superintendent Ellen Weaver.

The running mate high wire act isn’t limited to the Republican camp, either. Rumors are consistently swirling around the Midlands that former GOP state senator Katrina Shealy might be asked to run with a Democratic gubernatorial candidate on a so-called “unity” ticket.

Though at this point they are nothing more than rumors, it still reveals just how important — and how potentially decisive — selecting the right running mate is for any gubernatorial hopeful.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track the latest developments in this race, now less than 24 hours from being officially upon us.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

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