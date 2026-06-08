Supreme Court Taps New Judge to Preside Over Alex Murdaugh Retrial

Veteran South Carolina jurist tapped to oversee second prosecution – and related proceedings tied to the Palmetto State’s highest-profile criminal case.

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by JENN WOOD

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The next chapter in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga now has a judge.

South Carolina chief justice John Kittredge has appointed S.C. circuit court judge Debra R. McCaslin to preside over any future retrial proceedings involving accused killer Alex Murdaugh, according to an announcement released Monday (.pdf) by the South Carolina Judicial Branch.

The selection of McCaslin comes less than a month after Kittredge and his colleagues on the high court unanimously overturned Murdaugh’s 2023 murder convictions, ruling former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill improperly influenced jurors during the nationally watched double homicide trial.

McCaslin will oversee any future retrial as well as “all related proceedings” arising from the case.

The announcement marks the first major administrative step taken by the judiciary since the supreme court issued its landmark ruling vacating Murdaugh’s convictions for the June 2021 murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

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WHO IS DEBRA MCCASLIN?

McCaslin was elected in 2020 to serve as an at-large circuit court judge in the Palmetto State. In March of this year, she was reelected to a six-year term in the S.C. eleventh judicial circuit – which includes Edgefield, Lexington, McCormick, and Saluda counties.

According to her official judicial biography, she spent years in private practice before joining the bench and has presided over both criminal and civil matters during her judicial career.

The selection places an experienced trial judge at the center of what is expected to be one of the most closely watched criminal proceedings in America.

Unlike Murdaugh’s original trial, which was overseen by retired circuit court judge Clifton Newman, the retrial will unfold under a legal landscape dramatically altered by the supreme court’s May ruling.

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In reversing the convictions, the state’s highest court concluded Hill improperly inserted herself into the jury deliberation process and held that prosecutors failed to overcome a presumption that her conduct prejudiced Murdaugh’s right to a fair trial.

Anticipating intense public and media scrutiny, court officials also issued an unusual advisory alongside the appointment announcement.

The supreme court emphasized McCaslin will not grant interviews or comment publicly on any aspect of the case, noting judicial ethics rules prohibit judges and court staff from discussing pending matters.

Court officials also stressed that neither McCaslin nor judicial branch employees will speculate about the timing, substance or outcome of any future proceedings.

According to the release, future hearing dates will be announced through the appropriate clerk of court, while all rulings will occur in open court or via written orders.

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S.C. circuit court judge Debra McCaslin (S.C. Judicial Branch)

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WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Although Murdaugh’s murder convictions have been vacated, he remains incarcerated due to multiple state and federal financial crime convictions.

Attorney General Alan Wilson has previously indicated prosecutors intend to retry the double homicide case.

Several significant questions remain unresolved, including whether prosecutors will seek to move the trial from Colleton County, what evidence will be presented at a second trial and whether any new witnesses or investigative findings could reshape the case.

For now, however, one question has been answered.

The judge who will oversee the next phase of South Carolina’s most scrutinized criminal prosecution has officially been selected.

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THE ANNOUNCEMENT

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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