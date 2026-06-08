Carolina Kitchen Confidential: Don’s Deli & Bakery

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by ERIN PARROTT

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With South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) inspectors continuing to conduct routine restaurant inspections across the Palmetto State, FITSNews is back with another installment of our Carolina Kitchen Confidential series – a look behind the scenes at what’s really happening inside South Carolina’s food service industry.

This time, the spotlight falls on Don’s Deli & Bakery in Conway, South Carolina – which received a “C” grade following a routine inspection (.pdf) conducted on May 27, 2026. Inspectors identified numerous violations ranging from improper food storage and temperature control issues to pest concerns and sanitation deficiencies.

Among the most serious findings were multiple cold-holding violations involving potentially hazardous foods stored well above the required temperature threshold. Inspectors documented sliced tomatoes at 61 degrees Fahrenheit, shredded lettuce at 53 degrees, corned beef at 53 degrees, roast beef at 52 degrees, tuna at 54 degrees, brisket at 58 degrees and whole milk at 68 degrees.

This was noted as a “consecutive violation,” meaning inspectors had previously cited the establishment – which brands itself as “Conway’s No.1 Deli” – for a similar issue on previous inspections.

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State inspectors also observed ready-to-eat foods that lacked required date markings as well as prepared foods marked with dates exceeding the seven-day holding limit, per the report. Containers of coleslaw, potato salad and macaroni salad in the deli display case were among the items cited.

Additional food safety concerns included an employee cutting lettuce with bare hands, shell eggs stored directly above lettuce, and raw chicken and pork stored adjacent to dairy products. Inspectors further documented food residue buildup inside a stand mixer used in food preparation.

One of the more alarming findings involved reported pest activity inside the facility.

According to the inspection report, flies were observed landing on cookies, pastries and the glass sneeze guard protecting confectionery items. Inspectors further noted that the most recent commercial pest control invoice available on-site was dated November 2025.

The issue was reportedly not corrected during the inspection and requires verification during a follow-up visit.

Inspectors also cited the establishment for chemical storage violations after discovering bottles of bleach stored next to bags of sugar and an unlabeled chemical spray bottle. The bleach storage issue was also identified as a consecutive violation that could be referred for enforcement action if not corrected.

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Elsewhere throughout the facility, inspectors documented gelato containers stored directly on top of product, brown sugar left uncovered near a hand sink, utensil handles stored inside food products, single-service items stored on the floor, leaking refrigeration equipment and excessive buildup inside coolers and a microwave.

Maintenance tools were reportedly stored alongside food supplies, while clothing items and a cell phone were observed in food preparation areas.

Because of the violations identified during the inspection, SCDA ordered a follow-up inspection within ten days to verify corrective actions. The agency also noted that violations may be subject to enforcement action, including monetary penalties of up to $1,000 per violation per day for continued noncompliance.

Don’s Deli & Bakery will have an opportunity to address the deficiencies before inspectors return.

FITSNews will continue monitoring restaurant inspection reports across South Carolina and spotlighting the conditions uncovered inside the Palmetto State’s food service industry.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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