Week in Review: Murdaugh Legal War, Death in Belize, Election Insanity

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by WILL FOLKS

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Our news team was grinding this week, covering several major updates in the case of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh. This action was officially remanded back to the South Carolina circuit courts this week after the office of attorney general Alan Wilson declined to challenge the state supreme court’s recent reversal of Murdaugh’s March 2023 convictions for the murders of his wife and younger son.

With a new trial officially on tap, prosecutors moved this week to unseal files related to the controversial, eleventh hour dismissal of Myra Crosby, also known as the “egg juror.” Crosby was kicked off the first Murdaugh jury at a pivotal moment in his internationally watched double homicide trial three years ago – paving the way for the hard-won guilty verdicts that were unanimously overturned last month by the S.C. supreme court.

Research director Jenn Wood and I discuss what full transparency looks like in this potential unsealing of the “egg juror” files – as well as potential conflicts of interest to keep in mind in assessing the validity of the information provided. Additionally, we revisited a pending motion for sanctions against the state related to evidence fabricated ahead of the first trial.

In addition to the latest Murdaugh news, I discussed our recent reporting on the saga of South Carolina political consultant Chris Slick – who died in Belize last week. Slick’s death has raised numerous questions – especially in light of a revelation I discussed for the first time on this program.

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Jenn and I also recapped ‘Crossroads 2026,’ one of the craziest partisan primary election cycles the Palmetto State has ever seen… which, trust us, is saying something.

From S.C. lieutenant governor Pamela Evette‘s botched endorsement from U.S. president Donald Trump to some serious drama involving the current governor’s son, it was a wild week in South Carolina politics as we prepare for Tuesday’s elections.

I was in rare form breaking everything down… including an somewhat unhinged rant against Evette’s home state of Ohio.

As always, thanks to everyone who watches and subscribes to our show – as your support drives literally everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability… all of it is a direct result of your views and your subscriptions. So, if you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we’ve been providing – subscribe today!

And if you’re already a subscriber, gift a subscription to a friend… or grab some of our cool merch!

We’ll catch you next week…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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