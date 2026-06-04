‘Operation Ghost Story’: 48 Detained, Six Indicted After Abbeville Immigration Raid

State prosecutors allege managers facilitated the use of forged identity documents at major South Carolina manufacturing facility.

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by JENN WOOD

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A day after dozens of state and federal agents descended on one of Abbeville County’s largest employers, South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced the results of what authorities describe as a years-long investigation into illegal immigration, identity theft and fraudulent employment practices.

Speaking at a press conference in Columbia on Thursday morning, Wilson revealed that 48 workers were detained by federal immigration authorities during Wednesday’s raid at Burnstein von Seelen Precision Castings in Abbeville County. He also announced six state grand jury indictments tied to an investigation known as “Operation Ghost Story.”

The operation targeted what investigators say was a broader network supplying forged identification documents to illegal immigrants seeking employment in South Carolina.

“This investigation is ongoing, and certain aspects of the investigation remain sealed,” Wilson said.

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YEARS-LONG INVESTIGATION

According to prosecutors, the investigation began in the fall of 2024 and involved cooperation between the South Carolina State Grand Jury, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), local sheriff’s offices and the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Authorities allege the case uncovered an extensive underground market for fraudulent identification documents, including forged driver’s licenses, Social Security cards and other forms of identification used to obtain employment.

Investigators contend many of the fraudulent documents incorporated the names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers of actual U.S. citizens whose identities were allegedly stolen and repurposed.

“The crimes uncovered in Operation Ghost Story are not victimless,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Mark M. Zito. “When illegal aliens use stolen identities and forged documents, they victimize law-abiding citizens whose personal information is misused and undermine the security of our communities.”

The most significant development announced Thursday involved charges against two managers employed by Burnstein Von Seelen.

According to state grand jury indictments, Christopher Douglas Ramey and Sandy Lynn Willis are accused of criminal conspiracy, identity fraud to obtain employment and forgery involving documents valued at more than $10,000.

Prosecutors allege the pair knowingly facilitated the use of forged identity documents by illegal immigrants working at the facility and failed to comply with legal requirements intended to verify employee identities during the hiring process.

Both defendants were arrested Wednesday during the operation.

Bond hearings were scheduled Thursday morning before Richland County circuit court judge Heath Taylor.

Wilson accused employers who knowingly participate in such schemes of gaining an unfair advantage while undermining lawful hiring practices.

“If you are unlawfully aiding illegal immigrants in South Carolina, you are going to be investigated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Wilson said.

Eighth Circuit solicitor David Stumbo described the case as an example of multiple agencies working together to target not only illegal immigration, but those accused of facilitating it.

“This is a great example of seamless coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies, working shoulder-to-shoulder with prosecutors, to finally hold accountable those who are facilitating and insulating criminal migration into our country,” Stumbo said.

“My office will continue to fight the scourge of illegal immigration and, most importantly, call out enablers of those entering and remaining in our country illegally,” he added. “I welcome migration into our country, but it must be done the right way.”

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THE ALLEGED DOCUMENT NETWORK

The remaining indictments focus on individuals accused of supplying fraudulent identity documents.

Among those charged are:

Jose Luis Aguilar Mejia , who remains at large and is currently wanted by authorities;

, who remains at large and is currently wanted by authorities; Lazaro Hernandez Hernandez , also known as “Diego Hernandez”;

, also known as “Diego Hernandez”; Xavier Martinez Adorno ; and

; and Zenon Rojas-Cabrera.

The defendants face various forgery and identity fraud charges stemming from allegations they obtained or distributed fake identification documents used by illegal immigrants seeking employment.

Several of the defendants were previously arrested during earlier phases of the investigation, according to prosecutors.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how many workers allegedly utilized fraudulent identities, nor have they detailed how investigators uncovered the alleged network.

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NATIONAL SECURITY AND ECONOMIC CONCERNS

Wilson repeatedly framed the investigation as both an immigration enforcement case and a broader identity theft and national security matter.

“These crimes are not only stealing jobs from American employees but also pose a serious risk to national security,” he said.

The attorney general specifically referenced concerns involving South Carolina’s manufacturing sector, arguing that fraudulent identification systems create vulnerabilities by obscuring who is employed in critical industries.

“When criminals make it easy for illegal aliens to get fake identification documents, we don’t know who is working in our country, and in this operation, specifically, our national security and manufacturing sectors,” Wilson said.

SLED chief Mark Keel described Wednesday’s raid as the culmination of an “exhaustive, years-long investigation” and warned that both employers and employees who participate in illegal employment schemes could face criminal consequences.

“This raid is the direct result of an exhaustive, years-long investigation,” Keel said. “Illegal employment schemes will not be tolerated in South Carolina.”

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WHAT COMES NEXT

While Wednesday’s raid resulted in the detention of 48 workers by ICE, state prosecutors emphasized the criminal investigation remains active.

Court records show six indictments have been unsealed so far, but officials indicated additional investigative steps remain underway and portions of the case are still under seal.

That leaves open the possibility of additional arrests, indictments or federal immigration actions as investigators continue examining what prosecutors describe as a statewide network involving forged identities and illegal employment.

For Burnstein Von Seelen Precision Casting, one of Abbeville County’s largest employers, the long-term impact of the investigation remains unclear.

Whether the company itself ultimately faces additional legal consequences remains to be seen. Authorities have indicated the investigation is continuing, and prosecutors emphasized Thursday that certain aspects of the case remain under seal.

FITSNews will continue tracking the criminal proceedings, immigration cases and any additional charges stemming from Operation Ghost Story.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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