Alex Murdaugh Retrial: State Asks to Unseal ‘Egg Juror’ Files

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by JENN WOOD

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Less than three weeks after the South Carolina supreme court reversed Alex Murdaugh‘s murder convictions, prosecutors in the office of attorney general Alan Wilson reversed course and called for the release of some of the most closely held public records related to the entire saga.

On Thursday (June 4, 2026), prosecutors asked the court to unseal transcripts from a private hearing that led to the removal of former juror Myra Crosby — better known as the “egg juror” — at a pivotal moment in Murdaugh’s internationally watched double homicide trial three years ago. The filing (.pdf) also sought to remove longstanding restrictions that prevented parties from publicly discussing the contents of those proceedings.

The move is notable because prosecutors previously opposed efforts to make these records public.

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Myra Crosby (Facebook)

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Now, after the supreme court unanimously reversed Murdaugh’s convictions, the state argued there was no longer any reason to keep the records hidden.

“A new trial has been granted to (Murdaugh),” prosecutors wrote. “There should be no prejudice to any party at this time. Consequently, the scales should now tip to unsealing and removing restrictions.”

The filing is the latest development stemming from the supreme court’s May 13, 2026 decision, which concluded former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill improperly influenced jurors and “placed her fingers on the scales of justice” during Murdaugh’s six-week trial.

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REVISITING THE ‘EGG JUROR’

Crosby’s removal from the jury remains one of the most controversial episodes in the Murdaugh saga.

On March 2, 2023 — the morning deliberations began — then-circuit court judge Clifton Newman removed Crosby after allegations surfaced that she had discussed the case outside of court. She became known nationally as the “egg juror” after Newman – upon dismissing her – asked her whether she had left anything behind in the jury room.

“A dozen eggs,” Crosby responded.

Questions surrounding Crosby’s dismissal – which was decisive in securing the original convictions against Murdaugh – have lingered. In the months and years that followed, Murdaugh’s attorneys repeatedly challenged the circumstances surrounding her removal. During post-conviction proceedings, they alleged Hill improperly inserted herself in the process and questioned whether evidence used to justify Crosby’s dismissal was legitimate.

Those allegations became even more significant after Murdaugh’s legal team filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Hill last month.

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RELATED | MURDAUGH SUES BECKY HILL

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According to that complaint, a Facebook post allegedly linked to Crosby — one of the issues raised during her removal — never actually existed.

“Ms. Hill never saw any such Facebook post,” the lawsuit alleges. “She made it up.”

The lawsuit further claims Hill privately attempted to determine Crosby’s views regarding Murdaugh’s guilt before the juror was removed.

While those allegations remain disputed, they helped transform Crosby’s dismissal from a little-understood trial controversy into a central issue in the broader jury tampering scandal that ultimately unraveled Murdaugh’s convictions.

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WHY IS THE STATE’S POSITION CHANGING?

The records at issue have remained under seal since the jury tampering litigation began. According to Thursday’s filing, Crosby previously sought to intervene in the case and have the records opened. At the time, prosecutors objected.

The state now says that objection was tied largely to the procedural posture of the appeal rather than a permanent opposition to disclosure.

When Crosby’s attorney Joe McCulloch moved to unseal the records in September 2024, prosecutors argued the request was premature because Murdaugh’s appeal remained pending and the context surrounding the materials had not yet been fully litigated.

The supreme court ultimately denied the request. Since then, however, the appeal has been decided and the court has remanded the case back to the circuit court level.

The filing noted that transcripts relating to Crosby’s removal were included in the appellate record, albeit in heavily redacted form, and argued that public access principles now favor disclosure.

“Under the Federal Constitution, our State Constitution, and our common law, court records are presumptively open to the public,” prosecutors wrote, citing prior South Carolina precedent.

The state is now asking the court to allow the previously protected transcripts to be filed publicly as a supplement to the appellate record and to lift restrictions that currently prevent parties from discussing the proceedings.

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RELATED | SCRAMBLED JUSTICE

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THE NEXT BATTLE

The fight over sealed records has emerged as one of the recurring themes of the post-conviction litigation.

Last month, McCulloch argued the public deserved access to records tied to the state’s investigation into Hill and questioned why no jury tampering charges were ever brought despite the supreme court’s findings.

Now, prosecutors themselves are asking for the release of at least some previously protected records.

If the court grants the motion, the public could finally gain access to testimony and evidence that has remained hidden since one of the most consequential decisions made during Murdaugh’s original trial — the removal of the juror who became known around the world as the “egg juror.”

Prosecutors have repeatedly stated they intend to retry Murdaugh for the June 7, 2021 murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

And as preparations begin for a second murder trial, those records may provide new insight into one of the most disputed chapters of a case that continues to reshape South Carolina’s judicial system.

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THE MOTION…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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