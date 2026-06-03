Massive Immigration Raid in Abbeville S.C.

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by WILL FOLKS

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A massive, multi-agency immigration raid was conducted at a manufacturing facility in Abbeville County, South Carolina on Wednesday morning (June 3, 2026).

The raid – which involved dozens of state and federal agents – took place at Burnstein von Seelen Precision Castings, which bills itself as “a permanent mold casting company specializing in precision casting of copper, brass, and nickel.”

The facility – which employs an estimated 200 people – is located at 608 Carwellyn Road in Abbeville, approximately fourteen miles west of Greenwood, S.C. It is one of the largest employers in Abbeville County.

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Agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) led the raid – with support from agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Witnesses indicated numerous individuals were arrested at the facility, while dozens of other individuals were detained during the operation.

Numerous clips of the operation began to surface on social media shortly after it was launched…

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Charges related to the raid are expected to be announced by S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson at a press conference on Thursday morning (June 4, 2026) in Columbia.

Wilson will be joined by statewide grand jury chief Creighton Waters, S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo and multiple law enforcement agents from SLED and HSI.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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