Manslaughter Charge Filed In Shem Creek Boat Crash

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by WILL FOLKS

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The son of a prominent Lowcountry physician has been charged in connection with a fatal boating accident that took place six weeks ago on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Edward Marion Tavel III, son of physician Edward M. Tavel Jr., has been charged with one count of manslaughter in connection with the boat crash. Tavel turned himself into authorities at the Charleston County detention center on Tuesday (June 2, 2026) and was granted a $50,000 personal recognizance bond – meaning he did not have to put up any money to secure his release.

The accident in question took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. EDT on April 25, 2026 when a boat carrying seven people collided with a dock near King Street next to the Old Village in Mount Pleasant. The impact claimed the life of 19-year-old Evan Andrew Greenleigh of Bethesda, Maryland. Greenleigh, who succumbed to blunt force injuries in the crash, was a cadet in Echo Company at The Citadel, South Carolina’s military college.

“He always led with kindness and love,” Greenleigh’s obituary noted. “Evan was the kind of person who made others feel seen.”

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In the aftermath of the crash, it became abundantly clear alcohol was involved in the incident. In fact, one female witness indicated the individuals on the boat had been drinking for approximately “four hours” prior to the crash.

“We were not wanting to call the cops but there’s blood and we’re on a boat right now,” a woman who called 911 in the aftermath of the crash told dispatchers. “I don’t know what the fuck happened, but we’re in bad shape.”

Asked whether others on the boat could render assistance to Greenleigh, who was unresponsive in the vessel, the woman made it abundantly clear that was not an option.

“These people are fucking hammered,” the caller responded. “They can’t help us.”

Greenleigh was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:28 p.m. after efforts by first responders to resuscitate him failed. Others injured in the crash were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

The investigation into the incident that claimed Greenleigh’s life is ongoing – and is being led by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

“Preliminary information indicates the vessel departed Shem Creek with seven people on board before striking a dock in the area of Mt. Pleasant,” a brief statement released by the agency on the evening of the crash noted. “One individual was pronounced deceased on scene. The remaining occupants, including the operator, were transported to the hospital for treatment and have been released.”

Subsequent reports released by the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) detailed first responders treating multiple individuals with injuries and blood-stained clothing. MPPD noted that several of the passengers on the vessel had just met the driver of the vessel that evening.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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