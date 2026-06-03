Letter: S.C. Political Machine Shouldn’t Pick Next Ag Commissioner

Fred West: “What matters in this election is not about endorsements, political connections, or social media.”

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Dear Editor,

South Carolina Republican voters are about to make an important hiring decision. They are not selecting a social media influencer. They are hiring the chief executive of a statewide constitutional office.

The Commissioner of Agriculture oversees food safety, restaurant inspections, consumer protection, fuel accuracy, emergency response, and programs affecting South Carolina’s largest industry. Right now, South Carolina farmers are in crisis and our consumer protection efforts must continually get better for our citizens. This is an executive job that requires real leadership experience.

That is why I have a simple question: Why is the political machine so invested in Cody Simpson?

My opponent spent roughly eight years working in the Governor’s office as an assistant and ag advisor before serving a shockingly brief eight months as State Executive Director of the Farm Service Agency. Yet he has attracted nearly half a million dollars in campaign support and the full backing of the governor’s political machine.

Republican voters should ask why.

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During those years, South Carolina lost significant agricultural processing capacity, forcing more farmers to send products out of state. During those years we saw a decrease in ag production acreage and a decrease in farm profitability and during those same years, the Governor’s office celebrated the recruitment and expansion of Chinese-owned companies while concerns grew nationwide about foreign ownership of farmland and agricultural assets.

For more than twenty-five years, I led agribusiness operations, managed large budgets, supervised employees, and solved real-world problems affecting farmers and consumers. I have spent this campaign answering tough questions and presenting detailed plans for South Carolina agriculture.

What matters in this election is not about endorsements, political connections, or social media.

What matters is executive experience. It is about whether South Carolina deserves proven executive leadership, or another political insider learning on the job and being controlled by the political machine that got him there.

Sincerely,

Fred West

Candidate for Agriculture Commissioner

Lexington, S.C.

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FROM THE EDITOR…

Thanks for the letter, Fred!

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