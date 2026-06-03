Letter: Ralph Norman is Offering Something Different

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Dear Editor,

For years, South Carolinians have been told to trust the executive branch and legislators in Columbia. What has that gotten us? Horrible roads, continual growing frustration with the government we pay for, and politicians who seem more interested in protecting one another than serving taxpayers.

Ralph Norman is finally offering something different. He’s talking about cleaning up Columbia and restoring accountability to a government that has become increasingly disconnected from the people it serves. That takes a backbone you can’t teach or pretend to have.

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What concerns me most is seeing elected officials use their influence to reward their political friends while REAL conservative Republicans are treated as the enemy. Instead of supporting ways to make the government more transparent and accountable, so many have spent their time attacking members of the Freedom Caucus and defending a system that benefits them, not us.

South Carolina deserves leaders who answer to voters, not the political class. Ralph Norman understands that meaningful change won’t come from the people who created the problems in the first place.

Sincerely,

Jay Kilmartin

State Representative, District 85

Irmo, S.C.

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FROM THE EDITOR…

Thank you, representative, for submitting this letter. Grateful for your work at the S.C. State House on behalf of citizens and taxpayers. Look forward to hearing from you on these pages again soon!

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SOUND OFF…

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