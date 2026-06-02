SLED Investigating Death of Spartanburg County Deputy

SLED: “More information may be available in the future as the case continues.”

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by ANDREW FANCHER

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Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the death of a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy that occurred on Tuesday morning (June 2, 2026), according to a SLED spokesperson.

Per the same spokesperson, SCSO requested the investigation after the deputy died “early” Tuesday morning in Arcadia, a community west of the city of Spartanburg.

“More information may be available in the future as the case continues,” the spokesperson told FITSNews. “SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”

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While the deputy’s identity and the circumstances surrounding their death remain unconfirmed, sources familiar with SCSO told FITSNews the deputy had been with the department for approximately three years.

Those same sources indicated the deputy’s death is being treated as a suicide, and that the deputy had purportedly been the subject of online posts in the period preceding their death.

“He was a great deputy who made mistakes like everyone else,” a source familiar with the situation said. “But those mistakes don’t justify what was posted online.”

Stay tuned for updates to this story. Also, if you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher at FITSNews.

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy Award–winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. He joined FITSNews in 2023 after leaving an NBC affiliate, where he served as on-air talent. His reporting focuses on public corruption in South Carolina, with an emphasis on law enforcement misconduct and abuse of power.