S.C. Consultant’s Death Draws Scrutiny

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by WILL FOLKS

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The death of veteran South Carolina political strategist Chris Slick last weekend in Belize has prompted a flood of online tributes from his friends and former rivals. Even those who privately cursed the Republican operative – a notorious hatchet man for the state’s über-influential trial lawyer lobby (and the ruling legislative uni-party which it puppeteers) – effusively praised him in the aftermath of his passing.

Slick died on Saturday afternoon (May 31, 2026) in San Pedro Town, Belize, a coastal community of roughly 18,000 people located on the southern tip of Ambergris Caye – an island approximately fifteen miles off the coast of the central American country.

Slick traveled to Belize in early April 2026 and was supposed to stay there through June 10, 2026 – the day after partisan primary elections in the Palmetto State.

“How long I get to stay and what happens is not up to me it is up to fate,” he wrote publicly (.png) at the time, adding that “a friend generously offered to pay for me to go for nine weeks just to get better, take less stress off my life, regain strength, and take it easy.”

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Slick did not identify the “friend” who subsidized his trip, but according to our sources in addition to the generous travel allowance he was provided he was also receiving subsidies from another undisclosed source to cover his medical expenses.

FITSNews is currently making inquiries in an effort to determine which unknown entities were subsidizing Slick’s travel and healthcare costs.

Slick habitually posted about his chronic health issues – and the poor life choices that led to them. In fact, he often publicly invoked his illnesses during times of peak political turbulence.

These concerns appear to have weighed heavily on his mind during his final weeks.

In a public post (.png) dated April 5, 2026, Slick questioned whether he would be able to receive proper medical care for his chronic liver failure during his stay in San Pedro Town.

“Is there a good hospital on San Pedro Island?” he asked, specifically referencing his need to have ready access to “a gastroenterologist in a hospital setting.”

The responses to his post were hardly encouraging on that front, with one commenter noting the island did “not even have a paid ambulance” and another adding it lacked a “proper hospital.”

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Slick brushed off concerns about San Pedro Town’s lack of medical infrastructure, telling his friend “MedEvac can just fly me back to Miami or Mexico if absolutely necessary.”

“It’s not like it’s gonna cost me anything,” he said.

“Don’t ask me what I paid for my healthcare plan internationally,” Slick added. “Because I had to buy the one with pre-existing conditions. And yet, to me, it is all worth it. I love the good people of Belize.”

Of interest? Slick’s post about his trip to Belize came just three days after our media outlet exclusively reported on the existence of a federal investigation into alleged trial lawyer corruption at the S.C. State House. Slick was a well-known advocate for the trial lawyer lobby and the legislative leaders propping it up.

The federal inquiry into the trial lawyers is alleged to involve at least two of Slick’s former clients.

So… what happened to Slick?

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The final public photo of Chris Slick dated April 27, 2026. (Facebook)

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A source familiar with the situation told us the veteran operative “died in his hotel room” at 4:00 p.m. EDT, reportedly of “natural causes.”

“The police stated that there was no suspect (of) foul play,” our source stated. “He apparently died of natural causes as you know he was facing kidney failure and HIV.”

“His excessive drinking just did him in,” the source continued. “I don’t know when the autopsy is going to be, but they will probably find it (is) natural causes as I said the police did not see any forced entry into his room nor any wounds on him.”

Nonetheless, Slick’s phone reportedly sent an emergency medical alert at 3:46 p.m. EDT, indicating he had attempted to call 911. That alert reached Slick’s longtime political ally, Mike Green, a West Columbia, S.C. councilman and fellow trial lawyer operative.

“I tried to reach him on the phone and he did not answer,” Green told us. “After several attempts he went to voicemail and I thought that he didn’t want to talk.”

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RELATED | FEDS INVESTIGATING TRIAL LAWYER CORRUPTION

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Green joined Slick’s mother, Debbie Collins Slick, in publicly announcing his death.

“With immense sorrow, I announce the loss of a dear friend of more than 22 years, with whom numerous unforgettable memories were shared,” Green wrote. “I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his mother and family, offering support during their time of grief.”

In the days prior to his passing, Slick was reportedly consumed with worries about his health – as well as securing new accommodations in Belize. One hostel is said to have asked him to leave due to how sick he was, and even his closest friends were not entirely aware of his location at the time of his death.

“He was definitely a troubled person while he was there in Belize,” a source close to Slick told us. “His mind tormented him.”

Our source declined to elaborate, saying “can we just leave it as he was a troubled soul?”

Federal investigators have reportedly been briefed on the circumstances surrounding Slick’s death, although it remains unclear what – if any – proximity he may have had to their ongoing inquiries related to the S.C. General Assembly. In the meantime, the U.S. embassy in Belize – which is currently without an ambassador – is reportedly working with Slick’s family to have his body returned to South Carolina for burial.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any new developments related to this story.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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