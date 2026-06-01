Trump’s Pamela Evette Endorsement: ‘Corrupt Bargain’ Theory Gains Traction

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by WILL FOLKS

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In the aftermath of U.S. president Donald Trump‘s surprise endorsement of South Carolina lieutenant governor Pamela Evette last Friday – and the controversial cloud continuing to hang over it – most Palmetto politicos have focused on an alleged “corrupt bargain” involving governor Henry McMaster and his son, Columbia attorney Henry McMaster Jr.

Trump’s endorsement indicated McMaster Jr. would be chosen as Evette’s running mate, an alleged quid pro quo our media outlet has been tracking since January.

That implication has taken on even more significance in light of the scandal we exclusively reported early Sunday morning (May 31, 2026) involving McMaster Jr.

A scandal which is now breaking in wide circulation…

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The remarks made by Pam Everette’s running mate are beneath the dignity of the people of South Carolina. That Pam continues to stand alongside him speaks volumes – not just about him, but about her own judgment and the values she would carry into the Governor’s office.



Ungodly. pic.twitter.com/gXpskbpW7d — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2026

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How serious a situation are we dealing with? Well, Evette dodged a debate… and McMaster Jr. deleted his entire social media presence. So, it seems pretty serious.

But there’s another component to the alleged “political drug deal” worth exploring… one beginning to draw renewed attention as Evette’s Trump endorsement continues to unravel.

Two weeks ago, when McMaster summoned South Carolina lawmakers back to the capital as a sop to Trump, our media outlet exclusively reported that McMaster had asked the president for an endorsement of Evette “in exchange for calling a special session.”

A key reference in our reporting many people missed?

The part where our sources stated McMaster also “asked the president to tap his preferred candidate as the next U.S. Marshal for the state of South Carolina.”

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Trump accommodated that request, too. Just last week, a state senator confirmed to us the scuttled appointment of S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) major Frank O’Neal – who’d previously been tapped as the next United States Marshal for South Carolina – to make way for McMaster’s preferred choice was an indicator “the deal was sealed.”

On Monday morning (June 1, 2026), the ugly details of this alleged deal were laid bare for all to see by Greenville County, S.C. sheriff Hobart Lewis. In an extensive post on his personal social media pages, Lewis – who is supporting the candidacy of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – decried the “inside baseball” of the Trump endorsement and its impact on law enforcement in the Palmetto State.

“No matter who you support in the upcoming governor’s race, these are facts you should know because what happened here could happen to you or a member of your family who has nothing to do with politics,” Lewis wrote.

According to the sheriff, Trump called McMaster last month and “asked him to help with redrawing the congressional maps.”

“The governor wanted the legislative session to end so he could make a dramatic call to bring the General Assembly back into session,” Lewis wrote. “He was using the timing and free media attention to once again benefit himself and his family.”

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Greenville, S.C. Sheriff Hobart Lewis (GCSO)

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“The real ‘art of the deal’ came when McMaster negotiated to call lawmakers back IF – and this was a big IF – President Trump would endorse Pam Evette and appoint McMaster’s longtime security detail driver to the position of U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina,” Lewis continued. “In return, Pam Evette would select McMaster’s son as her running mate.”

“The current U.S. Marshal, a Biden appointee backed by Rep Jim Clyburn, has now outlasted almost every other Biden appointee in the country,” Lewis added. “Meanwhile, the man who was slated to be appointed had already completed a year-long background investigation, multiple interviews, extensive paperwork, and even announced his retirement after receiving approval through the process.”

According to Lewis, O’Neal “did everything the right way” only to become “collateral damage” in McMaster and Evette’s machinations.

“He served South Carolina in law enforcement for more than 45 years,” Lewis said. “He told his family and friends he would soon be named U.S. Marshal once the president signed the confirmation sitting on his desk. Then, at the eleventh hour, he became collateral damage in a political deal.”

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Lewis saved his most scathing remarks for Evette, whom he claimed “never blinked” during the entire process.

“This proves one thing: Pam Evette cares about Pam Evette,” Lewis wrote. “Can she really govern? I don’t believe she can. Since 2017, she has done little more than attend horse races, ribbon cuttings, and fundraisers. There was even a time when Governor McMaster reportedly called her in and dressed her down. He was so dissatisfied that she ended up firing her closest political ally on staff to protect herself.”

That’s accurate…

“Pam Evette has shown us who she is,” Lewis concluded. “Don’t believe that she has suddenly changed or that she has your best interests at heart. She doesn’t. She cares about herself.”

Brutal, right?

While it can be argued Lewis’ support for Wilson is coloring his perspective, the underlying allegations remain deathly serious. What the Greenville sheriff has laid out is definitional influence peddling – purportedly involving the governor of South Carolina, the lieutenant governor of South Carolina and (potentially) the president of the United States.

If proven, such conduct would violate multiple state and federal prohibitions against public corruption – seemingly necessitating an investigation into the allegations by the relevant authorities in order to determine if there was any criminal activity.

Will that happen?

I wouldn’t hold your breath… but the outlines of a much bigger scandal are starting to take shape as it relates to this “complete and total” endorsement fiasco.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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