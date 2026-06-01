Ralph Norman Picks a Running Mate

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by MARK POWELL

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With just eight days until South Carolina’s partisan primary election – and in the thick of early voting – U.S. congressman and 2026 GOP gubernatorial candidate Ralph Norman has selected a running mate. Should Norman win his party’s gubernatorial nomination this month, former state representative and conservative activist Adam Morgan would join him on the Republican ticket.

“South Carolina doesn’t need another maintenance team for the status quo,” Norman said in announcing his choice. “We need strong conservative leadership willing to challenge the political insiders and focus on real, tangible results.”

The founding member of the S.C. Freedom Caucus, Morgan is expected to shore up Norman’s right flank – especially in the vote-rich Palmetto Upstate – as his candidacy faces down an existential challenge from Lowcountry multi-millionaire Rom Reddy.

“It’s a formidable choice,” a national GOP strategist unaffiliated with any campaign told us. “Just as Rom Reddy was starting to bite into Norman’s conservative base, this selection gives voters a new reason to stick with him.”

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Long a favorite of the SCGOP right flank, Norman has seen Reddy – whose deep-pocketed message of reining in state government’s size, scope, and spending – cut into his similar messaging. Reddy has compounded the damage by running a slew of advertisements blasting Norman as a “career politician.”

“If Rom Reddy wasn’t in this race, Ralph Norman might have won without a runoff,” one veteran national strategist unaffiliated with any campaign told us over the weekend. “They are splitting the anti-establishment vote.”

Morgan’s selection also addresses another issue facing the conservative congressman. Norman, who turns 73 later this month, is the oldest candidate in the field of six Republicans. Some of his opponents have pointed out that he would be over 80 if here to serve two terms as governor.

Morgan is 37.

“Running with a younger candidate balances the ticket,” the strategist observed. “Morgan’s youth could blunt the age issue.”

Morgan is no stranger to conservative politics and brings significant bona fides that resonate with people in the GOP-vote-rich Upstate. The Taylors, S.C., resident is a Bob Jones University graduate and is an attorney, filmmaker, and businessman. He also served in the state legislature for six years and, as noted, founded the Freedom Caucus.

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In 2024, Morgan gave up his House seat to challenge wealthy incumbent William Timmons for the Palmetto State’s fourth congressional district seat. He ran a strong campaign that narrowly lost by a mere 2,200 votes.

Timmons later filed a complaint with the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC), resulting in four ethics charges against him last November. Morgan said at the time the matters were oversights that he was “eager to get corrected and resolved.”

The Norman-Morgan ticket is the latest development in a flurry of running mate activity. In early January, attorney general Alan Wilson tapped state senator Mike Reichenbach as his choice. Then last Friday evening, president Donald Trump’s endorsement of current Lt. Governor Pamela Evette strongly suggested that Henry McMaster, Jr., son of the outgoing governor, would be her choice for running mate.

Evette’s campaign isn’t commenting on Trump’s mention, however – claiming to have been taken by surprise – while the saga surrounding the younger McMaster appears to be severely curtailing the impact of the president’s imprimatur.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

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