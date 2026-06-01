Carolina Kitchen Confidential: Country Café

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by ERIN PARROTT

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As South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) inspectors continue routine evaluations of restaurants across the Palmetto State, FITSNews is continuing its Carolina Kitchen Confidential series – taking a closer look at what’s happening behind the scenes inside South Carolina’s food service industry.

This week’s report takes us to Country Café in Barnwell, South Carolina, where inspectors documented multiple priority violations during a routine inspection conducted on May 20, 2026. According to the inspection report (.pdf), Country Cafe – located at 245 Main Street in Barnwell – received a failing “C” grade with a score of 75 points.

Inspectors cited the restaurant for numerous violations involving employee hygiene, food storage, cold holding temperatures and sanitation practices. Among the more serious findings, inspectors observed employees failing to properly wash their hands after changing gloves and another employee preparing a salad with bare hands, per the report.

Inspectors also noted that workers were washing their hands in a three-compartment sink instead of a designated handwashing sink. Meanwhile, the hallway hand sink reportedly only reached 79 degrees Fahrenheit – below required hot water standards – and lacked proper hand drying provisions.

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Temperature violations were also documented during the inspection.

According to the report, sliced ham was measured at 45 degrees Fahrenheit while grilled onions and feta cheese were both found at 51 degrees inside a prep cooler – temperatures inspectors flagged as unsafe for proper cold holding.

Inspectors additionally discovered multiple ready-to-eat items stored past their discard dates, including honey glazed carrots, coleslaw and chicken bacon ranch sauce inside a stainless refrigerator. The report notes the violation was identified as a consecutive offense and “may be referred to Enforcement.”

Elsewhere in the kitchen, inspectors documented cracked eggs being stored alongside whole eggs, household pesticide stored above a three-compartment sink, single-service items stored on the floor and excessive grease and grime accumulation around cooking equipment and surrounding surfaces.

The report further noted that refrigerator door gaskets were in poor repair.

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Because inspectors identified multiple priority violations during the visit, the person in charge was cited for failing to properly demonstrate active managerial control over food safety practices.

SCDA records indicate a follow-up inspection may be required within 60 days. The agency also reminded the establishment that violations could result in enforcement action, including fines of up to $1,000 per violation per day under South Carolina law.

Inspection reports are snapshots in time and do not necessarily reflect ongoing conditions at a facility. Establishments are typically given opportunities to correct violations, and many issues can be addressed before follow-up inspections occur.

Stay tuned to FITSNews as we continue tracking inspection reports – and holding the Palmetto State’s food service establishments accountable.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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